Riverview High School has a new girls basketball coaching staff.
Taylor Crappell is the new head coach, replacing Jeremiah Quattlebaum, who left after two seasons to become boys basketball coach at McCrory High School. Brandi Goforth is the new assistant coach, replacing Nathan Claxton, who is now athletic director for the Riverview School District.
Crappell is originally from Searcy, having graduated from Searcy High School in 2008.
She played basketball at the University of Arkansas at Monticello for four years. She received her master’s degree in sports administration from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Crappell was head girls basketball coach at Morgan City, Louisiana, High School for several years. In 2017, she moved to Lutcher, Louisiana, High School, where she was head coach before coming to Rivierview.
Crappell said she’s excited to be coming home to Searcy.
“It’s definitely home,” she said. “I have two girls so getting them back closer to my parents and their cousins and getting to see them with family was a no-brainer. It was really exciting.”
Riverview’s girls program has seen its share of success over the years, winning state titles in 2015 and 2016.
“It was exciting to hear about the grit the girls have,” Crappell said. “I’ve heard so much about them literally wanting to run through a wall for the coaches. It’s rare. It’s hard to find that with athletes, for them to get totally onboard with a coach and a program. I like the fact that they have the seventh and eighth grade on campus now.”
Crappell said she had that at Lutcher.
“I thought I wouldn’t like it at Lutcher,” she said. “Then it ended up being one of the best things. Being able to have that at Riverview was a big eye-opener for me.”
Crappell said it was important for the younger players to have the consistency throughout the program. Goforth will be the junior high coach for Crappell.
“They will continue to see her with me once they get to the varsity level,” Crappell said. “There won’t be any surprised and won’t be any sudden changes, verbiage or technique, or offense or defense. It will all be the same. Once they get to the high school level, it should be muscle memory.”
Crappell said her team will play aggressively.
“We are wanting to be as aggressive as possible,” she said. “We would almost rather the mentality to have to pull them back. We would rather have to pull back the intensity then try to coach intensity. That’s hard to do, especially with girls.
“The more aggressive, the better.”
Crappell and her husband Joseph Crappell III have two daughters. Adalyn will be 3 in the next few weeks. Evelyn is 10 months old.
Goforth graduated from Nettleton High School in Jonesboro in 2008. She received her bachelor’s degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. She received her master’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.
Goforth taught and coached in McKinney, Texas, for five years.
“Last summer, I moved back up here … my parents live in Cabot now,” she said. “I was head junior high coach at Vilonia last year. We had a successful year there, going 20-2 and were conference champs.
“I just heard great things about Riverview — the girls, the parents, the administration, the community. “I eventually want to coach varsity. This is a perfect opportunity to be her [Crappell’s] assistant and learn that aspect of it, as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.