After one year as the head coach of the Riverview Raiders football team, Chris Keylon is headed back to Harrison High School.
Keylon, who was defensive coordinator at Harrison before coming to Riverview, was hired as the head coach, replacing Joel Wells.
Riverview went 5-6 in 2021 after going winless in 2020. The Raiders had a 4-game winning streak during the season and came close to winning their playoff game against Paris, falling 17-14. Keylon was named the 3A-2 conference coach of the year.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Keylon said. “It’s a Class 5A school that historically has had some really good success in the last seven years under coach Wells. And I was a part of a lot of that. I’m kind of embedded in the community. It’s a wonderful community. The kids are great. The administration is great. It’s a just a really good opportunity to continue the path that coach Wells has set up for everybody.”
Leaving Riverview is difficult, Keylon said.
“It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in the working world,” he said. “When I say I love these kids, I truly, in my heart, love these kids. They did a lot more for me than I did for them. But I really appreciate their effort and turning the place around, so to speak, in comparison to history. The future is bright. The next guy is going to walk into a really good situation. It just breaks my heart that I’ve got to leave them. I really didn’t want to. Harrison is too big of a job based off my personal situation. I had to take it.”
Riverview athletic director Nathan Claxton said he’s disappointed that Keylon is leaving but happy for him as well.
“Obviously, we had losing him,” Claxton said. “I thought he was a great fit. He did a fantastic job this year. The kids bought in. The kids loved him. I’m happy for him and his situation. I hate it for the kids because they were buying in to his system and what he does.”
