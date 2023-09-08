Dynasty finally has a home as the Searcy Lions wrestling program is now based out of the old basketball gymnasium known affectionately as “The Jungle”.
That was the site of the Lady Lions’ state-championship ring ceremony on Tuesday night. The entire girls team, along with 4 individual state champions and 2 boys individual champs were presented their championship rings by head coach Jerry Evans. The assembled crowd of mostly parents sat in the south end section of the storied gym.
Prior to this year, the Lions wrestling program did not have a true on-campus training and hosting facility. But when coaches Wayne Herren, Kim Sitzmann and the SHS basketball programs bailed from The Jungle and into the posh new confines of Lion Arena at the end of last season, Evans and company moved in and toughened the place up with modern combat sport-style graphics on the gym floor. The basketball and volleyball regulation lines remain, but the feel of the room is now more like that of a dojo.
The Lady Lions are now back-to-back defending state champions, and return an entire roster full of elite talent. They have also been undefeated the past two seasons, winning individual and dual championships both years. Searcy finished the season last year a perfect 24-0, and was ranked 35th nationally. Another almost unheard of stat in any sport is that the Lady Lions had 10 wrestlers to make All-State.
Graduated Lions Vivi Edwards, Grant Lawson and Roselyn Amaya were also on hand to receive their individual state championship rings, along with senior Xavion Floyd and junior Alena Williams, who now has two individual state titles. Graduate Harley Seymore was not on hand due to work obligations. After presenting them with their rings, Evans instructed each of the individual champs to stand where their name was on the floor, as there were three rows of names of previous state champs which ran lengthwise across the floor by the east sideline.
The ceremony was brief, but Evans did address the crowd before the presentation with plenty of praise for his successful group. Many of the girls were dressed in formals, while boys wrestlers Lawson and Floyd went with a more casual look.
Evans said although his group has enjoyed great success, many times in dominant fashion, there are a number of programs around the state quickly closing in, most notably Sylvan Hills. He also said Mountain Home and Russellville also have great girls programs. But now, with a growing youth program in town ran by associates of Evans and his staff, both the girls and boys programs are expected to have even larger numbers in the coming years with kids already familiar with the basics.
“We just reload,” Evans said. “We have girls in the room right now who are freshmen and may not go varsity this year, but two years from now, may be a state champion. So we are continually bringing in new girls, we have 44 girls right now, and we truly believe we can be a dynasty as long as we want to be.”
