On the same day the NCAA released the results of a business review encouraging the association to find creative ways to support its member, it announced Wednesday it was crafting detailed rules for name, image and likeness compensation and that all college athletes soon would be eligible for some injury insurance after they leave school.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors directed The Division I Council to deliver a proposal in October to regulate the way college athletes can make money off their fame. The NCAA lifted its ban on NIL compensation in 2021 and has been operating with an interim policy that broadly bans pay-for-play and recruiting inducements.

