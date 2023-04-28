Harding Academy 10, Rose Bud 0 (baseball)
Senior pitcher Kade Smith pitched five innings with 6 strikeouts as the Wildcats claimed their third-consecutive 3A-6 District Championship with a shutout over the Ramblers. Kaynan Harris led the Wildcats offensively with 2 hits and 4 RBI while Levi Lang had 2 hits with 2 RBI. Kyler Hoover relieved Smith in the sixth inning, while Bryce Walls and Zack Rodgers shared pitching duty for Rose Bud. Harding Academy improved to 18-7 with the win, while the Ramblers fell to 15-9 on the season.
