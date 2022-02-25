The Class 3A Region 2 basketball tournament, which was scheduled to start Wednesday, starts today at Rose Bud High School’s Rambler Arena.
The tournament was delayed because of icy road conditions that hit the area, starting Wednesday afternoon.
In girls action, Manila and Pangburn kick off the tournament today at 4 p.m. Clinton and Osceola play at 7 p.m.On Sunday, Mountain View plays Corning at 1 p.m. Hoxie plays Harding Academy at 4 p.m.The winners qualify for the Class 3A state tournament and will play Monday in the semifinals. The first game starts at 4 p.m.The third-place game is Tuesday at 4 p.m.. The championship game is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In boys action, Osceola plays Newport at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Riverview plays Rivercrest on tonight at 8:30.
On Sunday, Cave City plays Walnut Ridge at 2:30 p.m. Manila plays Rose Bud at 5:30 p.m.
The winners will play Monday in the semifinals. The third-place game is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The championship game is Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
