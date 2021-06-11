Ashley Reeves will be the second head softball coach at Harding University. Athletic Director Jeff Morgan announced Reeves' hiring Wednesday. She will replace Phil Berry, who restarted the Harding softball program in 2014 and coached the last eight seasons.
"Coach Berry has left the softball program in a phenomenal place, and he has done a great job leading the team in a competitive and Christian way," Reeves said. "I am thrilled to be able to step in and lead this team and carry on a winning tradition."
Reeves will be returning to Searcy, where from 2008-10, she was the head softball coach at Harding Academy. She also served as an assistant volleyball and basketball coach.
"Our family is so excited for the opportunity to be back in Searcy," Reeves said. "Two of our three girls were born here, and to be back in a place that has brought us so much joy is a blessing."
Reeves comes to Harding after spending the last two seasons as the head coach at Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Division II school located in Durango, Colorado. She led the team to 31 wins in her time there. After a COVID-shortened first season, Reeves led Fort Lewis to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2014 in her second season.
"Coach Reeves has done a great job turning the Fort Lewis program around," Morgan said. "We are really excited to welcome Coach Reeves, her husband Tanyon and her family to Harding."
"It is an honor to lead Harding's softball program, but also to be a part of a Christian community to help walk alongside our players in their spiritual journey," Reeves said. "The Lord has blessed me and my family, and I am very thankful to Coach Morgan for giving me the opportunity to be the next head coach."
Prior to her time at Fort Lewis, Reeves spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian University, receiving a promotion to associate head coach in August of 2016.
Reeves played college softball at Texas Tech University. She was a four-year starter in center field and earned her bachelor's degree in communication studies. Reeves was Second Team All-Big 12 in 2006 and First Team All-Big 12 in 2004 and 2007. She hit .379 as a senior and received NFCA All-Region honors.
