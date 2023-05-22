CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night, cooling off the St. Louis Cardinals with a 6-5 victory.

Spencer Steer launched an early two-run homer and scored the winning run for the Reds. Ian Gibaut (4-1) struck out two in a hitless 10th to keep it tied.

