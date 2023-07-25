Reds Brewers Baseball

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell believes there are certain types of games his young team must learn to win as it chases a postseason berth a year after a 100-loss season.

The Reds barely got it done in one of them Tuesday night and moved tantalizingly close to regaining the NL Central lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.