Rockies Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games — the club's longest in 66 years — by rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati, which trailed 3-0 after four innings, has its longest winning streak since taking 12 straight in 1957. The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall.

