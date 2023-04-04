long

Harding junior pitcher and Morrilton native Maddox Long got the only win of the weekend for the Bisons in the opening game against Henderson State on Saturday at Jerry Moore Field.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — A two-run lead and a late rally were not enough for Harding overcome a pair of three-run innings from Henderson State, and the Bisons lost 6-4 to the Reddies on Sunday in the finale of the three-game Great American Conference series at Jerry Moore Field.

Harding fell to 22-10 overall and 12-9 in the GAC. Henderson State is 21-13 overall and 12-9 in conference. The schedule has the Bisons playing Tuesday at home against Champion Christian in a non-conference matchup.

