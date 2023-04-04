SEARCY — A two-run lead and a late rally were not enough for Harding overcome a pair of three-run innings from Henderson State, and the Bisons lost 6-4 to the Reddies on Sunday in the finale of the three-game Great American Conference series at Jerry Moore Field.
Harding fell to 22-10 overall and 12-9 in the GAC. Henderson State is 21-13 overall and 12-9 in conference. The schedule has the Bisons playing Tuesday at home against Champion Christian in a non-conference matchup.
Harding used four walks and a wild pitch to score twice in the fifth inning. Seth Johnson's walk with the bases loaded forced in Cooper Newsom, and Michael Dewald scored on a wild pitch.
Harding held the lead until the seventh, when Henderson State scored three runs on three hits. The Reddies capitalized on two Harding errors in the eight to score three more and take a 6-2 lead into the ninth.
With two outs, Drew McNeel tripled to right and scored on Cody Smith's fifth home run of the season. He became the 15th Bison to hit 15 or more home runs in a career.
Coulton Doyle followed Smith's home run with a single, but the Bisons did not push across another run.
Doyle had two of Harding's seven hits, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 30 games. He became the third Harding player ever to reach in 30 consecutive games or more, joining Miles Humphreys (44) and Harrison Hunter (35).
Harding starter Will Roguske (3-2) had a strong start, allowing only three hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
SEARCY — Harding and Henderson State split the first two games of their three-game Great American Conference series Saturday at Jerry Moore Field. Harding won the opener 7-5 with Henderson State taking the seven-inning game 3-2 in nine innings. The teams play the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.
Harding, ranked No. 8 in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Poll, moved to 22-9 overall and 12-8 in conference. Henderson State is 20-13 overall and 11-9 in the GAC.
Harding did all of its offensive damage in the first and sixth innings of the opener. Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the first, the Bisons struck for four runs on five hits in the inning. Sebastian Martinez, Collin Helms, Cooper Newsom and Michael Dewald all had RBI singles.
The Bisons extended the lead to 7-1 with three more in the sixth. Helms led off the inning with a triple and came home on Newsom's third hit and second double of the game. Cody Smith singled in Newsom, and Seth Johnson drove in Smith with a single.
Henderson State responded with two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to cut the lead to two runs.
Maddox Long (6-2) allowed only three earned runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits in the first inning and not another until the leadoff batter in the seventh, retiring 12 straight at one point. Dylan Penick came on in the eighth and worked out of a jam and pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save.
Newsom was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, his first three-hit game and his first two-double game. Smith and Helms both had two hits each. Harding had 12 base hits in the game, seven of them coming with runners in scoring position.
Harding's Davis Welch (4-3) went the distance in a wild game two. He pitched his first career nine-inning complete game and struck out a career-high eight hitters.
The Bisons led 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, but Henderson State took advantage of a Harding error and had a two-out single to right to tie the game at 2-2.
Another Harding error in the top of the ninth allowed Henderson State to score the winning run on a near double play that turned into a fielder's choice.
The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Coulton Doyle's team-leading ninth home run of the season. It was his 21st career home run, putting him all alone in fifth place on Harding's career list.
Henderson used a two-out double in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Johnson reached on a two-base error, but the next two Harding hitters both went down on strikes. With two out, Logan Lacey hit a routine fly ball to center field that was originally ruled as a catch and out three, but after a discussion among the three umpires, the play was ruled a dropped fly ball. Johnson scored to put Harding ahead 2-1, but the Bisons did not hold the lead.
Drew McNeel had two of Harding's four hits, including a double in the bottom of the ninth. He was stranded at third when the game ended.
