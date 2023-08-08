Red Route One recorded a sharp, three-length victory in Mountaineer’s $500,000 G3-West Virginia Derby Sunday.
A stakes winner at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, Red Route One surpassed $1 million in career earnings with the victory, which was Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen’s sixth in the 1 1/8-miles race. Red Route One was ridden by Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading jockey at the 2022-2023 meeting.
A late-running son of 2017 Horse of the Year and Oaklawn stakes winner Gun Runner, Red Route One trailed by 15 lengths after a quarter-mile before advancing toward the leaders on the backstretch. Red Route One struck the front on the outside in the final furlong and was drawing away at the finish. The winning time over a track that was rated as good was 1:49.49.
The West Virginia Derby was the second career stakes victory for Red Route One, who races for his breeder, Winchell Thoroughbreds (Ron and Joan Winchell). Red Route One rallied to win the $200,000 Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn. The Bath House Row was Asmussen’s 868th Oaklawn victory, moving him past the late Bob Holthus as its all-time winningest trainer.
Red Route One made three other starts at the Oaklawn meeting, all in Kentucky Derby points races. He finished second in the $750,000 G3-Southwest Stakes, second in the $1 million G2-Rebel Stakes and sixth in the $1.25 million G1-Arkansas Derby.
The victory improved Red Route One’s record to 3-2-1 from 12 lifetime starts with earnings of $1,045,025. Other Oaklawn-raced horses in the last decade to win the West Virginia Derby include Mr. Wireless (2021), Colonelsdarktemper (2017), Madefromlucky (2015) and Tapiture (2014).
Two-time Oaklawn allowance winner Cogburn captured the $300,000 G3-Troy Stakes Saturday at Saratoga to remain unbeaten in three career turf starts. Cogburn has won his last three starts – all turf sprint stakes – after competing in Oaklawn’s two biggest races for older sprinters. Cogburn finished eighth in the $200,000 G3-Whitmore Stakes and seventh in the $500,000 G3-Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Eight-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. guided Cogburn to his three-quarter length victory for all-time Oaklawn leading trainer Steve Asmussen.
Oaklawn-raced Hozier won the $200,00 Preview Mint Millions Turf Mile Stakes Saturday at Ellis Park. Hozier, then with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, finished second in the $1 million G2-Rebel Stakes and sixth in the $1 million G1-Arkansas Derby in 2021. Hozier is now trained by Rodolphe Brisset
Oaklawn-raced Mano Dura won the $125,000 Manitoba Derby Monday at Assiniboia Downs in Canada. Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate Heroic Move was second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.