red route one

Red Route One, seen here in a close finish at the Bath House Row Stakes back in the spring, won the Mountaineer’s G3 Derby on Sunday.

 photo courtesy of Coady Photography

Red Route One recorded a sharp, three-length victory in Mountaineer’s $500,000 G3-West Virginia Derby Sunday.

A stakes winner at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, Red Route One surpassed $1 million in career earnings with the victory, which was Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen’s sixth in the 1 1/8-miles race. Red Route One was ridden by Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading jockey at the 2022-2023 meeting.

