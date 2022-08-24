There is no lack of tradition for the Searcy Lions. It is a team less than two years removed from a state championship, the second in the school's history. But that group is gone, including the coach, and the Lions had to start from scratch last season with a brand-new coach in Zak Clark, formerly head coach at Fayetteville.

Now that Clark is entering his second season, his fight to add to that tradition poses its challenges in the perennially tough 6A-East Conference. It is a league that includes teams such as Catholic, Benton, West Memphis and Marion among others. According to the head Lion, the talent is there, but the overall numbers compared to some of the larger in-league teams is not equal. And with only 14 seniors on the current roster, the experience factor also come into play.

