There is no lack of tradition for the Searcy Lions. It is a team less than two years removed from a state championship, the second in the school's history. But that group is gone, including the coach, and the Lions had to start from scratch last season with a brand-new coach in Zak Clark, formerly head coach at Fayetteville.
Now that Clark is entering his second season, his fight to add to that tradition poses its challenges in the perennially tough 6A-East Conference. It is a league that includes teams such as Catholic, Benton, West Memphis and Marion among others. According to the head Lion, the talent is there, but the overall numbers compared to some of the larger in-league teams is not equal. And with only 14 seniors on the current roster, the experience factor also come into play.
“I've done it a couple of times now,” Clark said. “I think the big thing you try to do is embrace the seniors. The thing you have to do first is get them to buy into it. I think we did that last year. We have a great staff, and quite a few of those guys have been here for a long time. Even though there has been turnover with the head coach here recently, there hasn't been a lot of turnover with the staff. I think that familiarity helps. The one thing you can do is just embrace the seniors. If that culture in the locker room is good, your team is going to be just fine.
“This year, we are looking for leadership – guys who can step up and emerge. Who's going to be that guy?”
One candidate for team leader will definitely be senior Eli Wilson. Wilson brings size to the offensive line at left tackle, coming in at 6-4, 265 lbs. The three-year starter has received numerous college offers including UCA, Harding, OBU, Arkansas Tech, Pitt St. and Missouri Western.
“He's one of the best linemen in the state,” Clark said. “He's just a great athlete, and he's got a nasty streak too. He's playing lighter than he did last year, but he's carrying it well – very strong.”
Junior Daylon Hamilton will start at left guard and will also serve as deep snapper and can play anywhere on the line if needed. Junior Markus Young anchors the line at center, and senior Sawyer Neal comes in at right guard, returning to the team for the first time since his freshman season. Sophomore Ryan Taylor is the youngest of the starting offensive line at right tackle.
Junior quarterback Tyler Strickland put up solid numbers in the scrimmage against Wynne and will be backed up by sophomore Johnny Bell. Clark said Strickland is embracing his new role as offensive leader.
“He's never been the guy,” Clark said. “Not full time. Right now, I don't know if he's used to being a quarterback mentally every snap of a game. But he is one of our most improved guys. We're really pleased with Tyler and how he's progressed.”
Senior Demetrick “Dede” Johnson brings speed and agility to the running back position to keep defenses honest.
“Everybody is going to know about him; everybody is going to have a plan,” Clark said.
Senior Caleb Cunningham (6-3, 205 lbs.) leads a talented group of receivers that also includes fellow senior Harley Sawtelle (6-4, 200 lbs.) at the other outside spot. Junior Sean McLawhorn can play at inside receiver or tight end, and sophomore Wade Moore will take up the other inside spot.
The bad news on the defensive front was a season-ending ACL injury for junior free safety Dash Stevenson at the start of fall camp. Stevenson has been a bright spot defensively, and is expected to return next year for his senior season.
Junior tackle Gabe Osmon is also out injured but is expected to return soon. Junior guard Landon Conway is exceptionally quick for a lineman and moves over from linebacker for this season. Senior Payton Mauldin has tried out for numerous positions over the past two seasons and has now found a home on the D line. Victor Solano is a sophomore who could see playing time against Batesville if Osmon is not ready. The other defensive end position will be filled by junior Maddox Heep.
Junior Jace Garcia starts at middle linebacker as a two-year starter, and has bulked up significantly since his sophomore year. Sophomore Rickey Love takes up the other inside linebacker spot, while senior Nicholas Gray will be a flex between the middle and backfield, and is an academic leader on the roster.
The backfield is led by senior safety Caden Jowers, and he is joined by classmate and multi-sport talent Kenai Lee at the free safety spot. Junior Trayvion Coleman starts at cornerback, along with New Orleans native Zahki Foster at the other spot starting as a sophomore.
Clark said that while there is plenty of talent in the starting positions both offensively and defensively, depth and experience will be two obstacles the Lions will have to overcome this season.
“We have 10 guys that have started a game, ever,” Clark said. “You may return 10 full-time starters from the year before, but have another five or six guys who have at least started a game. I don't want to say we're behind, but we're just trying to get good at what we do.”
The Lions have shown plenty of energy at times during practices and the Wynne scrimmage, but Clark is ready for the routine of the normal school week to kick in as he feels like the end of fall camp became monotonous for the group.
“We've got to be more energetic,” Clark said. “I think at times we are, other times we aren't. I don't know right now how confident we are, but we've got a lot of guys we like. Until you do it on a Friday night out there under the lights, you are always going to be a little unsure of yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.