Highland's defense turned stingy in the second half as the Rebels piled on third-quarter points on the way to a 43-12 victory over Riverview Friday night at Raiders Stadium.

The Rebels (1-1) controlled things for the most part in the first half to take a 28-12 lead at the break, and did more of the same in the second half based on the strength of their running game and junior tailback Keagan Statler. Statler served as both workhorse and big-play generator, rushing for well over 100 yards and scoring on multiple runs. Rebels junior quarterback Zac Huckabee also proved to be a handful for the Raiders defense, who did end up with notable moments of their own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.