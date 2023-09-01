Highland's defense turned stingy in the second half as the Rebels piled on third-quarter points on the way to a 43-12 victory over Riverview Friday night at Raiders Stadium.
The Rebels (1-1) controlled things for the most part in the first half to take a 28-12 lead at the break, and did more of the same in the second half based on the strength of their running game and junior tailback Keagan Statler. Statler served as both workhorse and big-play generator, rushing for well over 100 yards and scoring on multiple runs. Rebels junior quarterback Zac Huckabee also proved to be a handful for the Raiders defense, who did end up with notable moments of their own.
There were also key stops for the Raiders (0-2) defensively, including Highland's drive to start the second quarter. The Rebels gave up the ball on downs, setting Riverview up with decent field position at its own 39-yard line with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half.
But the Rebels had already rushed out to a 15-6 lead by that point with scores on their opening two possessions, including a quick opening possession in which Huckabee scored on an 11-yard scramble at the 10:33 mark of the first quarter.
One early bright spot for Riverview offensively has been sophomore running back Trevion Greer, who also turned in a solid performance on Friday with a strong first half before Highland adjustments took him out of the picture in the second half. Greer finished the first half with 12 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown before losing 3 yards on 3 carries in the second half.
“He's a special athlete,” Raiders coach Steve Williams said. “We've got to learn to block a little better for him. We've got to get our passing game working. Right now, our passing game is not working, and if you can't throw the football, they're going to put eight or nine people in the box. These sophomores, right now, the game is a little too fast for them, but they are getting better every week, and I think by the third or fourth week, I think we will be a lot better.”
Greer picked up Riverview's first touchdown of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run at the 6:26 mark of the first quarter, answering Highland's early score to tie it a 6-6 before the Rebels quickly answered with a touchdown run from Statler and successful 2-point play to give Highland a 15-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Rebels started to pull away midway through the second quarter when Huckabee ran in from 4 yards out to give Highland a 22-6 lead with 6:15 left to play in the half, and took advantage of a Raider fumble to score again with 2:40 to go in the half when Huckabee followed his bigs in for a 1-yard touchdown for a 28-6 lead.
The Raiders were able to answer one of those scores before the break, but it would be their final score for the remainder. Riverview started out with tough field position at its own 19-yard line, but Greer quickly flipped the field for the home team with a 46-yard run to set the Raiders up with a first down inside Highland's red zone. Daniel Harbin got it close to the goal line with an 8-yard run, and senior fullback Nik Franklin took it the final yard needed to close the gap to 28-12 at the break.
Highland was not generous at all in the second half as they held the Raiders to 41 yards of total offense in the second half. Riverview did manage to convert first downs on four different occasions throughout the third and fourth quarters, but was not able to string them together in order to mount a scoring drive as the Rebels' defense keyed in on the run.
Riverview finished with 160 yards of total offense for the game. Sophomore quarterback Dredyn Hulsey was 4 of 14 passing for 32 yards and an interception. Senior receiver Chandler Beard had 3 catches for 23 yards. Harbin rushed 7 times for 31 yards and Franklin had 4 carries for 8 yards and a touchdown.
The initial prognosis for Williams and his staff was somewhat dismal heading into fall camp with an anemic roster and a limited number of skill-type players. But a steady influx of late arrivals, including top athletes from other sports including basketball star Tadrian Baker, and the emergence of Greer as a potential big-time back, and the Raiders now appear to have some bright spots shining through to the surface.
“Our numbers have went up over the last two or three weeks,” Williams said. “The basketball boys are a good addition; this was the first game they actually got to play in. It's been a while since they've been in a real live football game, so they're still learning too. We've got seven or eight guys on offense and defense where it's like, welcome to senior-high football, it's faster, a lot tougher, and we just have to get adjusted to it. On defense, we can't seem to stop anybody that wants to run right over us. That takes strength, and the right person who is willing to step in there and stop it.”
The Raiders will remain at home next Friday with a non-conference game against Salem. Highland will host Piggott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.