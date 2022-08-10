PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning off NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs as the Phillies won for the 12th time in 13 games. They are 41-19 since June 1, vaulting them into second place in the wild-card race.

