PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning off NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.
Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs as the Phillies won for the 12th time in 13 games. They are 41-19 since June 1, vaulting them into second place in the wild-card race.
"We feel like we're in the game no matter what until the final out is recorded," Schwarber said. "That's a good pitcher out there. We showed we're capable of doing things like that. We're never out of a ballgame."
JJ Bleday singled, doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Miami, which has lost nine of 11.
Alcantara (10-5), a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young Award, began the day with a 1.88 ERA. He had allowed only two hits and held a 3-1 lead before the Phillies tagged him for six hits in the eighth.
"It was a little shocking," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.
Jean Segura led off the inning with a swinging bunt that just stayed fair, not even reaching third base, for an infield hit. After Bryson Stott's solid single, Brandon Marsh twice pulled the bat back while attempting to bunt before driving an 0-2 pitch for an RBI single to pull Philadelphia within a run.
After a lengthy mound visit, Schwarber tied it by hitting the next pitch for an RBI single, putting runners on first and third with no outs.
With the crowd of 23,021 in an uproar, Rhys Hoskins hit a broken-bat liner that was caught by shortstop Miguel Rojas, who doubled off Marsh at third. Alec Bohm followed with a single as Schwarber barely beat the throw to third by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz.
Realmuto lined the next pitch for a tiebreaking single to left, finishing Alcantara.
"Exciting," Realmuto said. "A lot of fun for us."
Alcantara struck out four in 7 2-3 innings. He entered leading the NL in innings and complete games, and is trying to become the first player in the Marlins' 30-year history to win the Cy Young. His ERA rose to 2.01.
The right-hander thinks he might have been tipping his pitches when the Phillies connected for those four straight hits in the eighth and said he plans to spend time watching video of that inning on Thursday.
"I don't know what happened," Alcantara said. "I was throwing strikes, my best pitches. They got me tonight."
It's why he was confused with the results, thinking he might have been giving a way a tell.
"I believe too much in my stuff, and I know what I got," he said.
Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his eighth save. Andrew Bellatti (3-3) got the victory despite giving up a run in the eighth.
Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs on six hits in six innings in his second start with the Phillies after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline last week. He struck out four and walked two.
"Definitely one to build on," Syndergaard said.
Jacob Stallings' two-out single in the second gave Miami a 1-0 lead. The Marlins tacked on another in the fourth on Charles Leblanc's bloop single to short right field over the drawn-in Phillies infield after Bleday's leadoff triple. Bleday's double off the wall in right in the eighth made it 3-1.
Schwarber had an RBI double in the sixth.
MARINERS 4, YANKEES 3
SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer during Seattle's three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat slumping New York.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.
Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second straight week to win the season series 4-2.
Kyle Higashioka hit a go-ahead, two-run homer on the 115th and final pitch from Seattle starter Robbie Ray in the seventh to snap a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Yankees, and Judge's longball against Penn Murfee (3-0) made it 3-1 later in the frame.
Murfee then retired D.J. LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo, Diego Castillo pitched a perfect eighth, and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 15th save.
Albert Abreu (2-2) left a changeup in the middle of the plate and Santana drove it out to score Mitch Haniger.
BREWERS 4, RAYS 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave Milwaukee the win over Tampa Bay.
Adames had struck out in his previous three at-bats before he came up in the 10th following an intentional walk to Christian Yelich. His grounder off Ryan Thompson (3-3) got past diving shortstop Taylor Walls and scored automatic runner Tyrone Taylor from second base.
In the top of the 10th, first baseman Tellez fielded Walls' grounder and threw to third to cut down automatic runner Francisco Mejía. Catcher Victor Caratini then threw out Walls trying to steal second.
Devin Williams (3-2) ended the inning by striking out Jose Siri.
Tellez, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, led off the ninth with his 23rd homer, a drive to center off Colin Poche that made it 3-3.
METS 10, REDS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and New York breezed past Cincinnati for its sixth straight win.
Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop.
His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright (July 13-29, 2008) for the longest in Mets history.
Taijuan Walker (10-3) pitched six solid innings. Trade-deadline addition Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs.
T.J. Zeuch (0-1) lost his Reds debut, allowing six runs in four innings.
PADRES 13, GIANTS 7
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried San Diego past San Francisco.
The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado's two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Drury lined a 1-2 pitch from Yunior Marte (0-1) into the seats in left field with two outs to make it 9-7.
Robert Suarez (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.
ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted Los Angeles to a three-game sweep of Oakland.
Jaime Barría (2-2) limited the A's to an unearned run in three innings of relief to pick up his first win since May 8.
The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Sierra and Ramón Laureano producing RBI singles. Austin Pruitt (0-1) gave up Sierra's deciding double.
The Angels took a 3-0 lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Luis Rengifo, his seventh of the year.
GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to Cleveland get off to a solid start and beat Detroit.
A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.
Cleveland started the day tied with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central. The Guardians lead the last-place Tigers by 16 games in the division.
Aaron Civale started for Cleveland after being on the 15-day injured list with wrist inflammation and retired the first nine batters. Civale gave up two runs and three hits while striking out four over four innings. James Karinchak and five other relievers — including Bryan Shaw (5-2) — combined for five innings of scoreless relief. Emmanuel Clase gave up one hit in the ninth, earning his 26th save.
Drew Hutchison (1-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings for Detroit.
CUBS 4, NATIONALS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Chicago past Washington.
Hoerner's seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray.
Rookie Joey Meneses homered in his third straight game for the Nationals, who have lost seven of eight.
Nick Madrigal hit a single off reliever Steve Cishek (1-3). Rafael Ortega followed with a sacrifice fly off Cishek, and Ian Happ capped the comeback with an RBI single off Carl Edwards Jr.
Michael Rucker (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his first major league win. Rowan Wick struck out Maikel Franco with the tying run at first to end the eighth and earned his sixth save in eight opportunities.
BRAVES 8, RED SOX 4
BOSTON (AP) — Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to lead the Braves.
Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. Grissom also singled in the ninth, stole second and scored as Atlanta completed a two-game sweep.
The last-place Red Sox lost their fourth straight game, and their sixth of seven.
Kyle Wright (14-5) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in six innings, striking out five for the 10th win in 12 decisions.
Red Sox trade deadline pickup Tommy Pham homered for the third straight game. Nick Pivetta (8-9) pitched six innings, allowing three runs — Ozuna's homer — and five hits with two walks while striking out five.
