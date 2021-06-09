A story out of Fayetteville and the NCAA baseball tournament brought a lot of positive attention to the state of Arkansas.
The Arkansas Razorbacks hosted a regional tournament at Baum-Walker Stadium last weekend. The teams included the host Hogs, Nebraska, Northeastern and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
NJIT played the Razorbacks in the first round and gave the No. 1 team in the country all it wanted for three innings, lead 3-0. Arkansas rallied for a 13-8 win.
The next day, NJIT beat Northeastern in the loser’s bracket. The tenacity of the Highlanders in their game with Arkansas impressed the Arkansas fans to the point that they adopted NJIT.
The NJIT players were so appreciative of the hospitality shown to them by fans in Arkansas. Several of their parents took to social media to express their thanks to people of Arkansas.
Eileen Garbarini took to Hogville.net’s Facebook page saying this:
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you wonderful people for making NJIT feel so welcomed this weekend. I am a proud NJIT parent, and my heart is full for all of the love shown to our boys! My son has been telling me some of the kindnesses that have been shown to them, and I am blown away. Please know how you will always have a special place in all of our hearts. We will be rooting for you tonight!”
After NJIT lost to Nebraska on Sunday to end its season, the Highlanders players were given front row seats in the Hog Pen by the Razorbacks fans, letting them watch the Hogs play the Cornhuskers in the first championship game Sunday night.
NJIT”s baseball Twitter account changed its name to Fayetteville’s Adopted Team. And as the Highlanders were loading the plane for the trip back to New Jersey, the players recorded a video that was posted on Twitter, thanking everyone for the hospitality in Arkansas.
As an alumnus of the University of Arkansas and a lifelong resident of Arkansas and Razorbacks fan, to say I am proud of the people of northwest Arkansas and my alma mater is an understatement.
I always knew that I loved my home state. I would not want to live anywhere else. I’m ecstatic that the Hogs fans would adopted NJIT as their second team in the regional, calling the Hogs during their second and third games and just loving what they saw. I’m forever an NJIT fan.
