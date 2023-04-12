APTOPIX Red Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco scores in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire on a sacrifice fly by Randy Arozarena during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay's 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.