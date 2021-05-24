DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.
"When we support each other, we can do anything," Mejía said through a translator. "Keep on having that motivation, good thing can happen."
After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.
Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.
"Just outstanding at-bats," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It was a good back and forth game."
Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays' 9-7 win over Toronto on Friday night.
A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none.
Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.
"Obviously we don't feel good right now but we're going to keep our heads up," Guerrero said through a translator. "We're going to continue to grind it, play hard, Things are going to get better for us."
Tampa Bay scored twice in the 10th, but Marcus Semien tied it with a two-run homer off Jeffrey Springs (4-1).
Guerrero's second shot was a two-run drive in the eighth off Ryan Thompson to tie it at 5.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays, who played their final game at TD Ballpark. Toronto dropped seven of 10 on the final homestand and finished 10-11 at its spring training facility.
The Blue Jays will now relocate to Buffalo, New York, as COVID-19 restrictions in Canada prevent them from playing in Toronto.
"We have to do what we have to do," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "It's time to move on. It's funny, it was almost like playing a home game for the Rays."
The Blue Jays went 17-9 in Buffalo last year. The 65.4 percent winning percentage is tied for the second highest for Toronto home games, only trailing 67.5 percent in 1985.
Montoyo opted to have Trent Thornton start the game as an opener in front of the struggling Ross Stripling.
Thornton was on the verge of getting out of first scoreless but third baseman Santiago Espinal booted Margot's two-out grounder for an error. Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases and Taylor Walls forced home run on a free pass on a 3-2 pitch.
After Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing, Wendle made it 5-0 on his opposite-field drive to left.
Stripling entered in the second and gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings.
Gurriel Jr. had a second-inning homer, and Guerrero and Hernández went back-to-back off Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth to get the Blue Jays within 5-3.
Guerrero has 11 of his 15 homers at TD Ballpark. His first shot to center went 461 feet.
Yarbrough allowed three runs and third hits in six innings and has a 23-start winless streak. It's the longest stretch for a traditional starter since Atlana's Shelby Miller (24) from May 23–Sep 27, 2015. The lefty, who normally follows an opener, is 25-5 as a reliever.
BREWERS 5, PADRES 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego's rally in the ninth inning, and the Padres' nine-game winning streak ended with a loss to Milwaukee.
Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.
Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer's RBI double with one out and then a walk.
Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.
Brandon Woodruff (3-2) gave up three hits over seven innings against a Padres team that had won 12 of 13. He struck out eight and walked none.
Manny Pina hit an early two-run homer. Avisail Garcia led off the fourth with a homer and Kolten Wong's two-out, two-run single later in the inning finished Blake Snell (1-1), who allowed a season-high five earned runs.
INDIANS 6, TIGERS 5
DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase's sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving Cleveland's victory over Detroit.
Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the clutch grab for the final out to help closer Emmanuel Clase escape with his eighth save in nine chances.
Spencer Turnbull allowed three runs in six innings for the Tigers in his first game since pitching a no-hitter at Seattle last week.
Cleveland scored three unearned runs in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead. Willi Castro hit a two-run homer in the bottom half.
A wild pitch by Bryan Garcia (0-1) put the Indians up 4-3.
Jean Carlos Mejía (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for his first major league win.
MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 6
MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help Miami beat Philadelphia.
Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench for the Marlins. They've won five of their past six to close within one game of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Miami rookie Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings, which increased his ERA to 1.75. Adam Cimber (1-1) pitched a scoreless sixth, and Dylan Floro retired the only batter he faced for his first career save.
Zach Eflin (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, in an 0-for-16 slump, was held out for the second game in a row.
ROCKIES 3, METS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson (1-4) and Colorado beat the banged-up New York Mets for just its third win in 20 road games this year.
Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch. Fargas, the Mets' fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder.
NL East-leading New York already had a major league-high 16 players on the injured list and said right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was set to be added on Tuesday.
Gomber (3-4) gave up Jonathan Villar's single leading off the fourth and James McCann's two-out homer in the seventh. Pitching into the ninth inning for the first time, he allowed pinch-hitter Brandon Drury's first Mets home run leading off and Patrick Mazeika's single.
Carlos Estévez got three straight outs for his second save.
