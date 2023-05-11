NEW YORK (AP) — Even the sternest skeptics are starting to realize the Tampa Bay Rays are for real.

"There's no reason for people to not think that. We're capable of this, as we've shown," Josh Lowe said after homering with a career-high five RBIs Thursday night in a 8-2 rout of the New York Yankees.

