ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers, Kyle Gibson pitched into the sixth inning for another solid start and the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
A's shortstop Elvis Andrus went 0 for 4 is his return to Texas.
Ibañez hit his first major league homer as part of a five-run first against Frankie Montas (7-7). The 28-year-old Cuban infielder made his big league debut last month and was recalled Monday after four homers his last nine games at Triple-A Round Rock.
Trevino went deep in the sixth, a 420-foot drive to straightaway center for an 8-2 lead one batter before Montas was pulled from the game.
Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA) struck out three and walked two while giving up two runs over 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has made 15 consecutive starts without a losing decision, though that streak includes his first career opening day start, when the Rangers had its only other five-run first this season. Gibson then gave up five runs while recording only one out in the bottom of the first at Kansas City.
Since that opener, Gibson has given up more than two runs in a start only once.
The A's didn't have a hit off Gibson until Sean Murphy's one-out solo homer in the fifth. Matt Olson and Ramón Laureano had back-to-back doubles to open the sixth.
Montas struck out six, but gave up eight runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Andrus got a nice ovation when he came to bat in the second inning. It kept getting louder, and he eventually stepped out of the batter's box with a smile on his face and tipped his helmet to the crowd.
The Rangers traded Andrus just before spring training after deciding last offseason that Isiah-Kiner Falefa would move to shortstop after winning a Gold Glove at third base last season. Andrus was their longest-tenured player, the starting shortstop for 12 seasons and lone player remaining from the franchise's only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.
Andrus, hitting .220, reached on an error by Kiner-Falefa in the eighth but was promptly retired when Murphy hit a liner right at first baseman Nate Lowe, who turned and tagged out Andrus.
METS 4-0, BRAVES 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as New York beat Atlanta in a doubleheader opener.
Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves won the nightcap and he became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.
DeGrom (7-2) didn't allow a hit in the seven-inning opener until Mets outfielders misplayed a fifth-inning fly ball into a ground-rule double.
Jeff McNeil came off the injured list and singled as a pinch-hitter for deGrom during the fifth, then scored on Dominic Smith's three-run double.
Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finished the two-hitter, with Díaz getting his 15th save.
Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings in his first big league start.
In the second game, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer. Braves closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the seventh but escaped for his 14th save.
INDIANS 4, CUBS 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale, who exited with two outs in the fifth because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander leads the major leagues with 10 wins.
Bryan Shaw (2-2) got four outs as Cleveland moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.
Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games. Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he apparently lost track of outs and was doubled up off second base on Anthony Ruzzo's fourth-inning flyout.
Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.