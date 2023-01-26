BOSTON (AP) — The Knicks are a young team that's still learning how to string together victories.
They're hoping to bottle several lessons from their latest outing.
Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave New York the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime win over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for the Knicks, who have won two straight. RJ Barrett had 19 points and Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
"We held our own," Barrett said. "We played together and we played hard. We got the good result."
Boston's Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free throws, forcing the Celtics to foul.
"Just got to be better," Brown said. "Tonight was just a rough game and I'm a better basketball player than I played today. Those two free throws embodied the whole game for me."
Jayson Tatum, who was voted an All-Star game starter for the third consecutive season prior to tip-off, finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds. Brown added 22 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which has lost three straight for just the second time this season.
New York led by 13 in the fourth quarter but scored just four points in the final 5:26 of regulation to help the Celtics send the game to OT.
Randle said he never saw panic in his teammates' eyes during the Celtics' comeback.
"Just poise," he said. "We've been in those type of situations all year. So I feel like we're getting more and more comfortable in those situations."
Boston scored the first five points of the extra frame. New York responded by scoring the next six, taking a 116-115 lead on Barrett's 3-pointer from the wing.
"I didn't have a good shooting night, but I was ready to take that shot," Barrett said. "I feel like we're getting more comfortable in those situations."
Brown nudged the Celtics back in front with a driving layup out of a timeout with 24 seconds remaining. Randle's two free throws then put New York back in front for good at 118-117.
Boston had a final chance to tie but Brunson blocked Malcolm Brogdon's 3-point try.
Tatum hit his first five shots of the night. He struggled in the second and third quarters but had 11 in the fourth quarter to lead Boston's rally.
The Celtics struggled to find an offensive flow throughout, shooting 41% with 13 turnovers.
PISTONS 130, NETS 122
NEW YORK (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points and Detroit won in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly five years.
Alec Burks added 20 for the Pistons, who snapped a four-game losing streak and were playing for the first time since giving up 150 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
They took advantage of a short-handed Nets team playing the second night of a back-to-back to win at Barclays Center for the first time since April 1, 2018, ending a six-game skid. They had lost seven in a row overall to the Nets.
Kyrie Irving scored 40 points for the Nets, tying his career high and the Nets NBA record with five straight games of 30 or more. Nic Claxton added a career-best 27 and Edmond Sumner had 24.
CAVALIERS 113, ROCKETS 95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as Cleveland routed short-handed Houston despite missing Donovan Mitchell.
Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs.
Mitchell sat out for the fourth time in five games with a groin strain. He returned Tuesday night after missing three games, but aggravated it near the end of that game to keep him out Thursday. Mitchell, who ranks ninth in the NBA by averaging 28.3 points a game, was voted a starter in next month's NBA All-Star Game.
Tari Eason had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Houston. The Rockets were without Eric Gordon, Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. as they lost their second straight since snapping a 13-game skid Monday night.
HORNETS 111, BULLS 96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Charlotte defeated Chicago.
Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist injury and chipped in with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to overcome a horrible 2-for-15 shooting performance from the field.
DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for the Bulls, while Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, but was quiet in the second half. Patrick Williams had 15 points, but Chicago's three-game win streak came to an end.
