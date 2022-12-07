Hipp

Rece Hipp launches a three-point basket over Bald Knob defenders during the Ramblers’ 74-49 rout over the Bulldogs in the 3A-6 Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

BALD KNOB — Lights-out shooting propelled Rose Bud to a runaway 74-49 victory over Bald Knob in the 3A-6 Conference opener at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday night. The Ramblers, now 5-3, ran up a 22-12 lead over the host Bulldogs (4-4, 0-1) in the first quarter and led 46-25 at the half on their way to securing the conference road win.

Senior guard Jace Goodwin led the Ramblers with 25 points, with 23 points for Rece Hipp. Jared Wray had 9 points and junior forward Bryce Walls finished with 8 points. For Bald Knob, junior guard Micah Story led with 14 points.

