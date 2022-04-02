The Rose Bud Ramblers went 5-0 in games last week to improve to 11-3 on the season.
The Ramblers beat Pangburn 6-2 on March 29, Mount Vernon-Enola 12-1 on Thursday, Riverview 15-0 on Friday then swept West Side Greers Ferry and Tuckerman on Saturday during the annual Fish Fray fundraiser.
The wins over Pangburn and Riverview improved to the Ramblers’ conference mark to 4-0, which is tied for first with Harding Academy.
In the win over Pangburn, the Ramblers scored once int he first, three times in the third and once in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Rece Hipp scored two runs to lead the Ramblers. Also scoring were Russ Martin, Kyle Hannah, Caden Heck and Brayden Reedy.
Hipp, Martin and Mikey Campbell each had 2 hits to lead the Ramblers.
Martin got the win, giving up 7 hits and one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings of work. He struck out 8.
In the win over Mount Vernon-Enola, the Ramblers led 2-0 after three innings. The scored 3 times in the fourth and 7 times in the fifth.
The Warhawks lone run came in the bottom of the fourth.
Bryce Walls, Avery Orman and Campbell each scored 2 runs to lead Rose Bud. Also scoring were Hipp, Martin, Hannah, Brayden Sherwood and Heck.
Sherwood led the Ramblers with 2 hits, including a home run.
Hannah got the win for the Ramblers. He allowed only 2 hits in 5 innings of work. He struck out 7.
In the win over the Raiders, Rose Bud scored a single run in the bottom of the first. They added 10 runs in the second and scored twice in both the third and fourth innings.
Hipp led the Ramblers by scoring 3 runs. Martin, Hannah, Walls and Reedy each scored 2 runs. Jared Wray, Orman, Sherwood and Campbell each scored once.
Hipp and Walls each had 3 hits. Martin had 2 — both doubles.
Zack Rodgers pitched a complete game. He struck out 10 in five innings of work. He allowed only one hit.
During the Fish Fry on Saturday, Rose Bud beat West Side 8-6 in five innings.
Rose Bud scored once in both the first and second innings. The Eagles tied it with 2 runs in the top of the third. Rose Bud reclaimed the lead with 3 runs in the bottom of the third. They pushed the lead to 8-2 with three runs in bottom of the fourth.
West Side had a chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles scored four times and had the bases loaded when Wray struck out the final batter to get the win.
Hipp and Sherwood scored 2 runs each to lead the Ramblers. Also scoring runs were Martin, Hannah, Wray and Campbell.
Hannah had two hits — a double and a triple — to lead Rose Bud. Wray and Sherwood also had two hits apiece.
In the final game of the Fish Fry, Rose Bud beat Tuckerman 4-1.
Rose Bud scored two runs in both the firth and third innings. Tuckerman’s lone run came in the top of the second.
Walls was 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored. Also scoring were Hipp and Martin.
Wray pitched 4 innings to get the win. He struck out 4. Martin pitched the final three innings, not allowing a hit. He struck out five.
“This was two good wins over two good teams,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said of the Fish Fry victories. “We were way more consistent on the mound, and our guys are starting to put together better at-bats. We’re knowing their approaches and also hitting in the given situation.
“We’re starting to look like a baseball team.”
