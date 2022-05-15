The Rose Bud Ramblers and Pangburn Tigers lost their respective first-round games in the Class 3A state baseball tournament last week.
Paris 8, Rose Bud 6
Rose Bud sent 12 batters to the plate, scored six runs in the third inning against Paris to take a 6-1 lead in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Thursday.
Paris battled back in the late innings and tied the score at 6-6 in the fifth inning and was able to score two more runs in the sixth inning to complete the comeback and defeat the Rambler 8-6, finishing the season for Rose Bud with an overall record of 19-10 for the season.
Rose Bud started freshman pitcher Russ Martin. He threw 110 pitches in five innings, striking out nine Eagles, walking three before he was replaced by Jared Wray in the sixth inning.
Early in the game, Martin had command of his pitches and was able to grasp the strike zone but late in the game his fastball lost not all of the velocity but the movement was not crisp. There was no tail on his fastball, his breaking pitch was coming in short and his change up started to catch too much of the middle of the plate.
At the plate Martin helped himself out with two hits, which included a double in the third inning that scored three runs for the Ramblers. Second baseman Zack Rodgers had two hits scored one run and knocked in one run
Rose Bud was able to chase the Eagles starting pitcher Cooper Haley after he had faced three batters in the third inning.
Duke Walker came into the game and was able to stop the Rambler’s rally in the third but then he gained confidence, found the strike zone and was able to keep Rose Bud batters off balance. Walker was able to work four innings for the Eagles, he struck out nine batters, three hits and walked two batters.
“We ran out of steam,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said. “I thought that after we scored six runs that we were in pretty good shape.”
Elkins 11, Pangburn 0
Elkins scored seven runs in the third inning and defeated Pangburn 11-0, ending the Tigers season with an overall record of 16-9 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Pangburn received the bid to the tournament after winning third-place with a win against Rose Bud at the Walnut Ridge Regional. With an opportunity facing the runner up of the 3A1 District the Tigers were to face Elkins with an overall record of 20-8, with a 3A-1 conference record of 6-2 two games behind the conference leader Paris.
In the first inning Pangburn put two runners on base but the offense for the Tigers could not produce that elusive well-timed hit. The offense never found the rythym they would need at the plate after Elks senior starting pitcher Noah Terry found his command of his fastball.
Terry was able to complete the game by only allowing one hit, striking out two, including junior Brison Hutchings to end the game.
In the third inning, the big hit came from Elkins junior catcher Kayson Drummond who caught up with senior starting pitcher Braxton Butler fastball and drove the ball deep to left center field and the ball hit off of the wall allowing a triple and three RBIs for Drummond.
Butler worked two innings plus four batters in the third before Pangburn coach Caleb Crisp had to take his starter out of the ball game and called on freshman relief pitcher Cade Rolland to keep the Tigers close and closed the door on the Elks.
Elkins batters scattered eight hits, took advantage of five walks while only striking out twice against the Tigers.
Crisp said after the game that the Tigers have fought against the odds this entire season but as a team they just never quit.
“I am proud of these kids. We fought the whole season,” Crisp said. “They accomplish more than what a lot of people thought. We learn from it and we will learn from this but obviously we expected something different but we will just move forward and I am just proud of them.”
