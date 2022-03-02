ROSE BUD — The Rose Bud Ramblers were out of gas after exerting so much in the semifinals of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament on Monday night when they played Walnut Ridge in the third-place game Tuesday at Rambler Arena.
Rose Bud lost 79-50 to finish fourth in the regional tournament. The Ramblers will play the Elkins Elks today at 5:30 p.m. at North Arkansas College in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament in Harrison.
In the loss to Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud fell behind 7-0 before Avery Orman scored on a short jumper with 5:38 left in the first quarter. The Ramblers eventually trailed 18-14 after a 3-pointer by Tanner Rooks with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Walnut Ridge’s Maddox Jean hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Bobcats a 20-14 lead.
That basket was the start of a 19-2 run, which gave Walnut Ridge a 37-16 lead with 2:56 left in the first half. Rose Bud’s Jace Goodwin scored the only basket during the run to make the score 27-16. Walnut Ridge then scored 10 consecutive points.
Rose Bud outscored Walnut Ridge 9-4 the remainder of the quarter to trail 41-15 at halftime. Goodwin hit a 3-pointer and a two-point basket while Rece Hipp scored 4 points.
Goodwin hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, and the Ramblers tried to keep pace with the Bobcats. They trailed 48-35 following another 3-pointer by Goodwin with 5:54 left. Walnut Ridge followed with a 25-3 run to lead 73-38 heading into the fourth quarter. Hipp hit a 3-pointer to temporarily stop the bleeding.
Goodwin led Rose Bud with 17 points. Hipp had 11. Rooks scored 9. Scoring 4 each were Orman and Bryce Walls. Caden Heck hit a 3-pointer, and Matt Waggoner and Brayden Reedy each scored 1 point.
Jayden Hollister led Walnut Ridge with 23 points. Tyl Flippo had 20. Jean score 17. Mel Slusser had 10.
Elkins won the Region 1 tournament. They are 27-4 on the season.
