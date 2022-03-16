ROSE BUD — The Rose Bud Ramblers imposed to 2-1 on the season with a 2-1 win over Nemo Vista on Monday.
The Ramblers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get their second consecutive win.
Trailing 1-0, Rece Hipp led off the seventh with a walk and went to second on a passed ball. He scored on a single by Russ Martin. After a single by Jared Wray, Martin scored on a single by Brayden Sherwood to end the game.
“This is two games in a row that we’ve had quality pitching and were clean in the field,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said. “We are working hard to get better at the plate, and I’m beginning to see some better at bats by the guys just getting back into the swing of things.
“I’ll take good pitching and solid defense any day of the week. Our bats will come around soon.”
Offensively, the Ramblers had 9 hits. Wray, Martin and Avery Orman had 2 hits a piece. Also getting hits were Sherwood, Bryce Walls and Caden Heck.
The Ramblers left 9 runners on base, including six in scoring position and the bases loaded in the third inning.
Nemo Vista’s lone run came in the top of the fourth. It was unearned.
Hipp got the win, pitching the seventh inning. He gave up no hits and no walks while striking out one. Kyle Hannah pitched six strong innings. He gave up three hits and only one run — unearned — while striking out 9. He gave up 4 bases on balls.
