ROSE BUD — With two more games left in the 3A-2 conference season, Rose Bud is still on top of the conference with a record of 11-3 after defeating Harding Academy 64-35 on Monday night.
Rose Bud junior Rece Hipp led all scorers with 27 points and with the help of junior guard Jace Goodwin, who scored 19 points. That provided the Ramblers with an incredible one-two combination and provided the offensive punch needed by the Ramblers against the Wildcats.
Harding Academy coach Trey Jameson said before leaving Rambler Arena that Hipp is one of the best players in the 3A-2 conference, and the Wildcats defense allowed Hipp to do whatever he wanted to do.
“We knew that we had to be really physical with him,” Jameson said. “We were not tonight.”
Hipp carved his way through the Wildcat defense toward the basket, he was able to get good looks at the basket as he was allowed to soar across the paint area in front of the rim and he was also able to provide his teammates opportunities for great chances for a basket with pin-point passing.
“Goodwin gets unconscious at times. There are times when I don’t think that he looks at the rim and when he is feeling it he can go,” Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss said. “I don’t know what to say about Rece, but there are going to be some colleges really upset that they didn’t recruit him harder. Wherever he ends up going he is going to punish the team that didn’t pick him.”
Moss said after the game that he was pleased with the Ramblers effort on defense and that helped the offense have a big night against the Wildcats.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort tonight,” Moss said. “We scored a lot off of our defense. We were in stance, we were communicating and we held them to one shot possession most of the time. That is the kind of defense that we need to play to make a postseason run.”
The defense for the Ramblers was led by senior power forward Jared Wray. He only scored just two points but pulled down 11 rebounds. Wray was instrumental in the 9-0 run by the Ramblers in the second quarter with precision passing that allowed Rose Bud’s offense to run the court and get behind Harding Academy’s defense and get into the locker room at halftime with a 14 point lead.
Senior forward Avery Ormand led the defense for the Ramblers in the fourth quarter. Ormand led his team by example. He contested shots by putting his hands in the air, he was able to capture 4 rebounds in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 1 steal, 1 block, 8 rebounds and 4 points in the game.
Harding Academy senior guard Jackson Fox and junior guard Kyle Ferrie led the Wildcats with 9 points from the floor.
Wildcat junior guard Kade Smith and junior center Levi Mercer scored 4 points each. Junior Kayden Swindle scored 3 points. Colton Smith scored 2 points and senior guard Sikan Akpanudo went 1 of 4 at the free throw line. Junior Colson Sipe finished the scoring for the Wildcats sinking a free throw for 1 point.
“Credit to them they shot the ball really well and we knew that they could,” Jameson said. “We had to come out and be really physical and we weren’t. We have to be tougher, execute better, finish around the rim and defensively be way better.”
With three more games to go in the regular season, Jameson is looking for the Wildcats to come out onto the court ready to play and take pride in playing defense.
“We talked about this before the game,” Jameson said. “If you don’t come out for a game against a team of this caliber they are going to punch you in the mouth and that is what they did!”
