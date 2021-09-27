It all came together for the Rose Bud Ramblers on Friday night.
Rose Bud picked up its first win of the season, beating Augusta 60-26 in 8-man action at Augusta.
Payten Edwards led the Ramblers with 144 yards rushing on eight carries. He scored two touchdowns. Eduardo Diaz rushed for 124 yards on seven carries. He scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Gus Eubanks. Bryce Walls rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Eubanks completed 3 of 7 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 88 yards on five carries. He scored two touchdowns.
The Ramblers finished with more than 400 yards rushing.
“We were able to run the ball,” Rose Bud coach Scotty Starkey said. “We were pretty efficient on the ground. It starts with execution up front. We go as they go.
“We’ve shown spurts. We were moving the ball against Marvell. We just had too many turnovers.”
Starkey said it was good to get that first win.
“We were happy,” he said. “Hopefully, this is something we can build off of going forward.”
The Ramblers host Spring Hill this Friday.
