This season ushers in somewhat of a new era for the Rose Bud Ramblers. Many of the players return from last year’s team, but there is new blood at the head coaching position with former offensive coordinator Garrett Haag replacing former coach Derrick Wofford, who moved on to an assistant job at a larger school at the end of spring.

It is the first head-coaching position for Haag, a 28-year old originally from the Harrisburg area. Haag said his way of doing things is not too far off from the old coaches’ system, and the familiarity is already there as well in his third year overall at the school.

