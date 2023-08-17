This season ushers in somewhat of a new era for the Rose Bud Ramblers. Many of the players return from last year’s team, but there is new blood at the head coaching position with former offensive coordinator Garrett Haag replacing former coach Derrick Wofford, who moved on to an assistant job at a larger school at the end of spring.
It is the first head-coaching position for Haag, a 28-year old originally from the Harrisburg area. Haag said his way of doing things is not too far off from the old coaches’ system, and the familiarity is already there as well in his third year overall at the school.
There is plenty of senior strength on the offensive line with starting seniors Timber Wolf, Angel Jasso and Josh Jannson. Junior Levi Massey will rotate in and out for substitutions.
“Angel has got the most experience,” Haag said. “He’s returning at the center position. We’re really excited about Timber and Josh, and their development through the offseason. We’ll be pretty short depth wise on the line, but the guys we’ve got – they’ve got some size to them. We’re pretty confident they can help get the job done.”
Sophomore Dylan Hunkapillar will start at tight end, and will also serve as backup quarterback to returning starting senior Bryce Walls. The Ramblers also have a number of experienced receivers in Nick Holeman, Ashton Smith and Brayden Reedy. Sophomore Adrian Cuevas will also be part of the receiver rotation.
“We’re really looking for Brayden Reedy to have a really good season,” Haag said. “He led the team in receiving last year. Last year was his first year playing football. He’s a really explosive athlete he moves really well.”
Juniors Garrett Bradshaw and Hayden Jennings will handle the bulk of the running duties this season for Rose Bud. Bradshaw returns after having significant time at running back last season, but has just recovered from a mid-summer injury. Haag said look for Bradshaw to be explosive between the tackles while Searcy High School transfer Jennings will serve as backup to Bradshaw.
Walls will be the glue that holds it all together as a returning starter at the quarterback position. Walls, a multi-sport athlete, is a leader in the locker room, and even serves as a student-assistant coach for the Rose Bud Junior High team.
“He’s just a really good kid,” Haag said. “High motor, really helps lead the locker room. He throws a pretty good football, and can run a little bit as well. Just an overall good kid who really likes to be aggressive.”
With limited numbers, several players will have no choice but to play both ways for the Ramblers this season, starting with Massey starting at nose guard, Jannson at defensive tackle and Jasso at the other tackle position.
“That’s why we’re running a three-front” Haag said. “They’re just going to have to be ready to play. They have put in a lot of work, and they deserve to get as much playing time as possible. Again, they are some kids who have some size on them, so I think they can help us control gaps up front.”
Bradshaw, Jennings and Reedy make up the middle on defense. Depending on the opponent and the scheme, each player could be lined up as outside or inside linebackers.
The defensive backfield will also feature two-way players in Smith and Holeman at the corner positions, with Hunkapillar as a substitute. Hunkapillar has the right combination of imposing size and solid speed, making him a player who can fill in at almost any position on offense or defense. Walls will be free safety, and could play a rover-type position against more run-based opponents.
“The biggest thing for us on defense is, we want to be gap sound,” Haag said. “We want to try and stop the run the best that we can. We don’t have a whole lot of size, but we do have some speed and some playmakers who can make tackles in space. I think that will be beneficial to us.”
Wolf will handle place-kicking duties while Jasso may also handle some of the place-kicking duties. Walls will be the punter from the increasingly popular, quick-kick formation. The quick kick is being used more an more in high school and even the college levels as it lowers the potential for a blocked punt due to less distance being snapped, limiting defenders’ time to react.
For Haag, his familiarity with the 8-Man style of football also makes the curve less sharp for the Ramblers.
“To us it is different, but at the end of the day, it’s still football,” Haag said. “I will say that from what I’ve noticed, there is a lot more space, especially on the defensive side of the ball. You can game plan to stop one thing, but they can hit you with two or three other things, but at the end of the day, it still comes down to who can tackle, and who can control the line of scrimmage.”
