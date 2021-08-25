The Rose Bud Ramblers will play 8-man football again this season, and Coach Scotty Starkey thinks the team will be able to build upon last year’s success.
The Ramblers won four games in 2020, it’s first season playing 8-man football.
“It’s kind of energized the school and community over football,” Starkey said. “We’re looking forward to the season. We’re tired of practicing against each other. We’re ready to play against other people.”
Starkey said his team has a chance to be pretty good.
“We’ve got a lot of starters coming back,” he said. “Depending upon the formation, we return six to seven starters on offense and four on defense.
“We expect big things. We’re a senior-heavy class this year. Most of the seniors returning this year are starters. We want to try to make that big-school playoff. There are five of us. One of us won’t make it. Our goal is to get into that four-team playoff and just see what happens from there. We want to build on what we did last year.”
Returning at quarterback is Gus Eubanks.
“We expect big things from him,” Starkey said. “He did a great job last year. He’s just got to make better decisions when he throws the ball. He’s been the leader for us on the offensive side of the ball. The offense goes when he goes.”
Starkey said Eduardo Diaz played as a sophomore but did not last year.
“He’s going to be huge for us at the running back position,” Starkey said. “He was really good as a 10th grader. He looks the part out there.”
The Ramblers return all but one lineman. They include Daniel Gilpin, Mark Sides, Rogelio Cruz and Garrett Reeder.
“We expect big things from those four,” Starkey said. “We’re going to be pretty good up front.”
Returning receivers include Juan Cuevas, Caleb Saunders and Payten Edwards.
“We think we’re going to be petty good on offense this year,” Starkey said.
Newcomers include Bryce Walls Keagan O’Neal and Angel Jasso.
On defense, Starkey said his team has some holes to fill.
“I think 8-man defense is so tough because it’s tough to draw up a defense to stop a certain offense,” he said. “We try to focus on either trying to stop the run or the pass. We’re going to focus on trying to stop what the opponent does best and see what happens from there.”
Rose Bud opens the season Friday at Midland. The home opener is Sept. 3 against Woodlawn.
