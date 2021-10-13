The Rose Bud Ramblers picked up their second win of the season last week, beating Marshall 66-54.
The Ramblers, who are playing their second year of 8-man football, finished with 424 yards in total offense in the victory.
Their previous win came over Augusta two weeks prior.
“In the first half we couldn’t stop them, actually neither team could make a stop on either one,” Starkey said. “The defense played in the second half and was huge and I will take the win.”
The Ramblers will play at Little Rock Hall this Friday.
In a battle of Searcy schools, Harding Academy beat Riverview 38-7.
While the game ended with a running clock, Riverview did not go away easily.
The Raiders made it difficult as much as it could on the Wildcats, trailing only 6-0 after the first quarter.
Harding Academy scored 29 second-quarter points to force a running clock the entire second half.
Riverview outscored the Wildcats 7-3 in the final 24 minutes.
Riverview coach Chris Keylon was proud of his team’s efforts in the second half.
“This team, being a historically losing program, it’s hard for them to overcome some things,” Keylon said. “I told them at halftime that we’ve got to overcome some things and keep fighting. That is what we did.”
Harding Academy used a balanced approach in the victory. The Wildcats passed for 160 yards and rushed for 178 yards. Kade Smith completed 14 of 18 passes for 115 yards. He also rushed for 74 yards on 7 carries. Andrew Miller rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries. He caught 3 passes for 59 yards.
Harding Academy is idle this week. Riverview will try to get back on track at Melbourne this Friday.
The Searcy Lions had their three-game winning streak snapped at Marion with a 37-25 loss.
Searcy is now 3-3 overall.
The Lions never led in the game. They trailed 35-17 in the fourth quarter. They cut it to 35-25 midway through the final quarter but could not get any closer. ‘
Marion scored a safety late in the game when Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.
Searcy travels to Pine Bluff on Friday night. The Zebras are 1-4 with their lone victory coming over Watson Chapel.
Bald Knob fell to 0-6 with a loss to Stuttgart.
Bald Knob scored 19 points in the loss but gave up 42 to one of the top teams in Class 4A. The Bulldogs are averaging only 12.3 points per game, having been shut out twice this season.
Bald Knob has a chance at securing a victory this Friday when it hosts Heber Springs this Friday. The Panthers are 2-4 on the season, with wins over Dover and Central Arkansas Christian.
Beebe fell to Little Rock Christian 36-7 last week, dropping its record to 1-5. The seven points scored was the lowest offensive output for the Badgers this season. Their previous low was 17 in losses to Greenbrier and Maumelle.
The Badgers travel to Jacksonville to take on the 1-5 Titans this Friday.
All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.