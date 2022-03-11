The Rose Bud Ramblers bounced back from a disappointing season opener to beat Conway St. Joseph 5-1 on Thursday.
Rose Bud lost it’s opener to Quitman 11-7 on Wednesday.
In the win over St. Joseph, Rose Bud scored once in the first inning and twice in both the fifth and seventh innings. St. Joseph’s lone run came in the bottom of the third.
Rose Bud’s Rece Hipp led off the game with a walk and scored on an error.
With one out in the fifth, Avery Orman doubled and scored on a double Hipp. Russ Martin followed with a double to drive in Hipp with the third run of the game.
In the seventh, Mikey Campbell was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Two batters later, Martin homered to left field to drive in Campbell.
Martin led the Ramblers with 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Hipp, Orman, Brayden Sherwood, Kyle Hannah and Jared Wray each had one hit.
Martin got the win, giving up only 2 hits in 7 innings of work. He allowed no earned runs. He struck out 13 and did not allow a base on balls.
“It was just good to see us doing some of the little things better,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said. “We threw strikes, had no errors and we had 2-out hitting. It helps having a freshman on the found that hits about 85-86 MPH and hit 91 once on the radar run.
“But it was a good bounce-back win over a better team. We’ve got lots to keep working on to get some of these basketball kids back in the swing of things.”
In the loss to Quitman, Rose Bud led 5-3 after three innings. The Ramblers were down 3-0 before scoring 5 times in the bottom of the third.
The Bulldogs scored 2 runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Ramblers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Rose Bud had 8 hits in the loss. Martin, Hipp, Caden Heck and Campbell had 2 hits apiece. Bryce Walls and Sherwood had one hit each.
Martin scored twice to lead the Ramblers. Also scoring runs were Hipp, Campbell, Heck, Bryce Walls and Sherwood.
Hipp pitched 3 innings in relief, less than a week after the end of basketball season. He struck out three. Wray pitched 2 innings, striking out 5.
