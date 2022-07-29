The Rose Bud Ramblers have been busy throughout the summer preparing for another season of 8-man football.
The Ramblers, under coach Derek Wofford, are looking to improve on their 2-6 campaign in 2021. They are in the 8-Man Large School Conference which also includes Subiaco Academy, Fountain Lake, Cedar Ridge, Mountain View, Genoa Central, Cutter-Morning Star and Marshall.
“Summer went really well,” Wofford said. “We had pretty decent attendance. We mostly worked out and went outside, worked on formations, different plays. Defensively, we worked on the premise of the base defense.”
Eight-man football is not much different from its full-scale counterpart, with the main difference being a narrower field. Offensive and defensive looks vary, but essentially, the tackles are left out on each side, and one of the linebackers or backfield defenders is left out, depending on run/pass situations. Whereas seven men are required on the line offensively in regulation football, only five are required for 8-man formations. Defensively, all the same options exist for varying schemes.
“We’re starting off the season with two down linemen, three linebackers, one in the middle, one on each side, and then two corners and a safety,” Wofford said.
The Ramblers have stuck with morning practices during the summer, with two hours for varsity and an hour and a half for junior high.
The teams are limited to a total of 10 games, including the potential of two playoff games. That gives each team an eight game regular-season schedule, with the top-four teams entering the playoffs. Rose Bud will start its season against Brinkley in a non-conference game, with the remaining games against conference opponents.
With fall camp starting up this week, team leaders have already emerged for Wofford, including quarterback/safety Bryce Walls. The junior is a dual-threat runner and passer. There’s also new personnel who have never played such as sophomore Garrett Bradshaw, who brings impressive size to the team as a running back/linebacker.
“He didn’t disappoint at team camp,” Wofford said of Bradshaw. “He’s really physical, so we will definitely lean heavily on him in the run game. Also, he’s going to have to play some defense for us too – he’s been doing a good job of that as well.”
The Rose Bud football program is much newer than most teams, since its start in the mid-2000s. The Ramblers played 11-man until three years ago when they made the switch to the 8-man format. Wofford said many of the kids who attend school at Rose Bud live in surrounding rural areas, making logistics difficult for many who have regular farm duties or do not live within close proximity. Rose Bud is also a town rich in basketball tradition, with some of the school’s top athletes choosing to stay on the hardwood year-round. Moss said he is confident that second-year boys basketball coach and new athletic director Bradley Moss will be an ally when it comes to recruiting players for more than one sport.
“We’re just trying to bring some pride, and some recognition to the football program as well,” Wofford said. “Coach Moss and I are on the same page as far as our athletes. We’re small enough that we can’t have just football kids and basketball kids. So that’s why with our football kids, I try to talk them into playing basketball and baseball as well.”
With a new season comes new hopes and opportunities, but Wofford did not sugar coat the team’s performance in 2021.
“In my opinion, we probably didn’t live up to what we should have been,” Wofford said. “It is what it is, but we have a lot of new guys (this year), so it’s kind of hard to tell you how I think the season is going to go. I think we will be underdogs in most of the games we play, but we’re going to try and slow the game down on offense, and then just play good defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.