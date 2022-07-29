Ramblers

The Rose Bud Ramblers are preparing for another year of 8-man football under head coach Derek Wofford.

 Submitted photo

The Rose Bud Ramblers have been busy throughout the summer preparing for another season of 8-man football.

The Ramblers, under coach Derek Wofford, are looking to improve on their 2-6 campaign in 2021. They are in the 8-Man Large School Conference which also includes Subiaco Academy, Fountain Lake, Cedar Ridge, Mountain View, Genoa Central, Cutter-Morning Star and Marshall.

