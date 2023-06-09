It's been a busy start to summer for the Rose Bud Ramblers. Second-year head coach Derek Wofford and assistant coach Garrett Haag had a small group out for practice early Thursday morning. The Ramblers have been splitting equal time between the weight room and the practice field, with significant strides in both areas, according to Wofford.
“A lot of our guys play baseball, so we kind of had a later start on spring,” Wofford said. “As soon as that was over, we've been honing in on specific drill work for the position groups. We've definitely been hitting the weight room hard. A lot of our guys have been hitting 5 to 10 pound increases across the board on all of our main lifts.”
The team has been meeting three times a week during the first two weeks of summer. Wofford said he has been happy with the attendance, especially with the junior high numbers, which has been around 30.
“We have eight or nine seniors this year,” Wofford said. “We have a senior-led team, so I'm hoping that translates over in some of the big games with that experience.”
The Ramblers will have senior leadership where it matters most this coming season with incoming senior quarterback Bryce Walls. Senior center Angel Jasso also returns with starting experience, and has attended a number of individual camps already this summer. Receiver Brayden Reedy will return for his second year of football with a year of starting experience under his belts. Wofford said a big part of the game plan will be getting the ball into Reedy's hands this year.”
The Ramblers will take part in a 6-on-6 tournament in Woodlawn coming up on Thursday, and will attend a number of team camps throughout the summer. Rose Bud will also be hosting a team camp in mid July.
With Wofford returning for his second year as head coach and four seasons total in the program, and a strong group of returning seniors, the expectations are much higher this season than some of the unknowns the team faced in 2022.
“I expect Mountain View to be the biggest test,” Wofford said. “I wouldn't be surprised if they end up being the number one team on our side. But we really want to try and get that second spot if possible and make the playoffs. The only time we made the playoffs was our first year in 8-man and there were only four teams. We want to be the first group that earns that, but we will have to go and beat good Cedar Ridge, Corning and Marshall teams.”
Establishing football tradition has been somewhat trying for the Ramblers at a school rich in basketball tradition, but Wofford's system and style of coaching has helped bring out the numbers in terms of personnel. The most successful Rose Bud football team won four games in a single season, but the head Rambler believes this season could lead to a best-ever result for his team.
Though there are some notable differences between the 8-man game and traditional 11-man football, the enthusiasm and thrill of competition is no different for Wofford and his kids.
“It's still football,” Wofford said. “It's still catching, tackling, blocking, it's all the same, just fewer kids on each side the field. The field dimensions are a little different, but if you ask the kids, it's all football.”
