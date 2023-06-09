It's been a busy start to summer for the Rose Bud Ramblers. Second-year head coach Derek Wofford and assistant coach Garrett Haag had a small group out for practice early Thursday morning. The Ramblers have been splitting equal time between the weight room and the practice field, with significant strides in both areas, according to Wofford.

“A lot of our guys play baseball, so we kind of had a later start on spring,” Wofford said. “As soon as that was over, we've been honing in on specific drill work for the position groups. We've definitely been hitting the weight room hard. A lot of our guys have been hitting 5 to 10 pound increases across the board on all of our main lifts.”

