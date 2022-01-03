LONOKE — The championship game of the Goldfish Classic featured two teams from the 3A-2 conference, rivals that know each other very well, and both teams will have something to say to the rest of the conference.
Rose Bud’s offense, led by Jace Goodwin, who scored 24 points and Rece Hipp, who added 16, was enough to beat Riverview 66-51 in the finals of the Goldfish Classic at the Gina Cox Center on Thursday.
“I was proud of my guys for the way they came out after getting beat like we did at their place,” Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss said after the game. “We came out with confidence, we came out with a lot of fire and wanting to win this tournament.”
During the game, the Ramblers offense took advantage of the Raiders mismanagement of the basketball and the defense forced too many turnovers by Riverview. Raiders coach Kirkland Pettis said that is the product of being a young team.
Moss explained that for the Ramblers to be successful on offense the Ramblers like to run down the court in a hurry and getting stops is important for the Ramblers defense.
“When we are at our best we are running the floor,” Moss said. “ When we are playing our best basketball our defense is scoring for us.”
Ramblers senior power forward Jerred Wray played a solid defensive game in the middle and under the basket for the Ramblers. Wray had three offensive rebounds that he was able to put back up into the basket for baskets. Wray finished the night with 11 points, 8 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Wray got help under the boards from senior swingman Avery Orman, who finished the game with 4 rebounds and 8 points. Senior forward Caden Heck scored 5 points and Ramblers sophomore guard Tanner Rooks with 2 points.
Starting the second half with a 10 point lead, Rose Bud’s defense stopped the Raiders on the first possession when Wray forced the ball out of bounds off of the hands of Raiders small forward Robert McCall.
McCall finished the game with 16 points. His teammate freshman guard Tadrain Baker scored 17 points. Sophomore post player Oquoieah Earl finished the game with 7 points and sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham struggled with 5 points.
Pettis said after the game that these are the kind of games that as a coach you have to use as a learning experience because with a young team like the Raiders it will help them to become better players.
The lesson tonight Pettis explained to his young Raiders is that when you play a good team like Rose Bud, as a player and a member of this team you need to be ready and be focused on the opponent..
“We are a young team and when you don’t show up ready and focus on a team like that and Rose Bud, played a good game,” Pettis said. “I give Rose Bud all of the credit, they came ready to play and we didn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.