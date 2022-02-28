ROSE BUD — For the first time since 2008, the Rose Bud Ramblers are headed to the state tournament.
Rose Bud beat Manila 53-48 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Rambler Arena on Sunday. With the win, Rose Bud improves to 21-7 on the season.
The Ramblers trailed only once – 2-0. Rose Bud’s Caden Heck hit the first of two first-quarter 3-pointers to give his team the lead for the remainder of the game. The Ramblers led 12-8 after one quarter and 38-28 at halftime.
Rose Bud’s largest lead was 12 points, the final time coming at 40-28 following a steal and layup by Rece Hipp with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
However, Manila would not be kept down.
The Lions cut the deficit to one at 49-48 following a steal and layup by Rex Farmer with 1:47 left in the game.
After Rose Bud missed shot, the Lions had a chance to take the lead. Brayden Nunnally missed a jumper in the lane with 47 seconds left. From there, Rose Bud made 4 of 5 free throw attempts, including four by Hipp.
First-year Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss was proud of the way his team responded late.
“I thought my guys showed a lot of resilience late in the game,” he said. “For them to have never played in a game like this, in a regional tournament with a state berth on the line, is huge, not only for this year but for the future.”
Moss gave credit to Manila coach Lee Wimberley for his team’s comeback.
“Coach Wimberley does such a great job,” Moss said. “He found something we weren’t good at and just pounded the ball inside. A lot of credit goes to him and his guys.”
Hipp led all scorers with 26 points. Avery Orman had 8. Jace Goodwin and Heck had 6 points apiece. Jared Wray scored 6. Tanner Rooks added 3.
Nunnally led Manila with 23 points. Farmer had 12.
Rose Bud played Rivercrest in the semifinals of the regional tournament Monday night after deadline. No matter what, the Ramblers will play at either 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. tonight in the final day of the regional.
The Class 3A state tournament starts Thursday at North Arkansas College in Harrison.
The last time Rose Bud played in the state tournament, the Ramblers went 36-0 to win the Class 3A state title in 2008. Moss was a senior on that team. He was previously the Lady Ramblers coach, replacing Austin Harrell, who left to become junior boys coach at Beebe.
“It’s been pretty unbelievable … it’s been surreal,” Moss said. “There have been a lot of great coaches in between me and that group. There were some tough years, some thin years. But those guys still worked these kids and taught them. I just showed up here at the end.
“The last time I checked the book, I haven’t scored a point or made a stop. These kids bought in as soon as I took the job. It’s like I bought a brand new Corvette.”
