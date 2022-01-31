BALD KNOB — Bald Knob had a chance to upset Rose Bud but a turnover at the wrong time and the ability of the Ramblers to hang on to the basketball as the seconds ticked off the clock.
After the show of good sportsmanship, the Ramblers ran off the court and into the locker room with a 51-44 victory over the Bulldogs, keeping them alone in first place in the 3A-2 with a 10-2 record.
“My guys are resilient and I am proud of them. They seem to answer a run with a run,” Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss said. “We didn’t get our legs underneath some shots and we made a couple of bad decisions at the beginning but credit Bald Knob for hitting some great shots.”
Holding the Ramblers to just 6 points in the first quarter, Bald Knob coach Madison Leach believed that his team was in a good position and executed the game plan against the Ramblers.
Leach wanted to slow down the pace of the game and get the Bulldogs into their half court game. Move the ball around the perimeter to create an unbalanced defense on the floor but the defense for the Bulldogs gave up 24 points in the second quarter and that was not what Leach had planned.
“We talked about putting four quarters together,” Leach said. “We talked about the progress, especially after the Harding game the other night. Harding packed it in on us and made us shoot a bunch of threes that we missed and we couldn’t punish them but tonight we could’ve punished them.”
Punishing the Bulldogs under the basket, Rose Bud’s junior forward Jared Wray with his ability to move his feet, to get into position under the basket and get physical. Wray finished the game scoring 14 points for the Ramblers.
“Jared has some of the best feet for a big kid that I have seen, he is always under control, he shot fakes real well and he goes through contact really well,” Moss said. “He stretches the floor for us. People have to respect him for his three and my favorite thing is the way that he has bought into our system. He has a great attitude and he is picking up people when things are going wrong for him.”
Wray’s ability to pick up and help the offense allowed his teammate senior guard Rece Hipp to get good looks at the basket. Hipp led all scorers with 24 points. Helping the Ramblers from the bench, junior forward Matthew Waggoner scored 4 points, senior forward Caden Heck scored 3 points and both senior swingman Avery Orman and junior guard Jace Goodwin scored 2 points apiece.
Leading the Bulldogs’ offense, senior guard Braden Davis scored 16 points but he did get help from senior guard Elijah Bradley with 6 points, senior forward Travis Kersey with 4 points and senior guard Samuel Brewer finished the game with 3 points.
“We got the game back really close and they had to go man-to-man,” Leach said. “We wanted to attack with (Micah) Story and with Davis because they are really good downhill drivers.”
In the third quarter, Story did manage to break away from the Ramblers defense on a fast break opportunity. He was able to showcase his ability to dunk the basketball. He finished the night with 15 points, including a 3-point basket that tied the score with 14 seconds left on the clock, giving the Bulldogs a chance for the win.
With time melting away, the Bulldogs defense executed Leach’s game plan and got possession of the basketball under the Ramblers basket with a rebound by Davis. He passed the ball to the outlet Story and his pass to Bradley missed the target. The unforced turnover ended Bald Knob’s fast break opportunity to score, as the errant pass sailed through the air. Leach, his players on the bench and on the floor watched as the basketball bounced out of bounds.
With time leaving the clock, Rose Bud extended the court with the four-corner offense and forced the Bulldogs defense to chase the basketball.
Hipp’s ability to keep the ball alive with his dribbling skills. Hipp kept the Bald Knob defense in front of him and more importantly, he kept the game clock moving toward zero and kept the win for the Ramblers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.