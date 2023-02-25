no 12
Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Episcopal Collegiate 66, Rose Bud 56 (Boys)

The Wildcats built a lead through the third quarter which would end up lasting the duration during the finals of the 3A-3 Regional tournament in Rose Bud on Saturday. The Ramblers (20-8) fell behind 42-32 with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter and could never make up ground as Episcopal (26-6) claimed the No. 1 seed for this coming week's 3A state tournament in Lamar.

