Episcopal Collegiate 66, Rose Bud 56 (Boys)
The Wildcats built a lead through the third quarter which would end up lasting the duration during the finals of the 3A-3 Regional tournament in Rose Bud on Saturday. The Ramblers (20-8) fell behind 42-32 with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter and could never make up ground as Episcopal (26-6) claimed the No. 1 seed for this coming week's 3A state tournament in Lamar.
Senior Rece Hipp led the Ramblers with a game-high 30 points while Jace Goodwin had 8 points and Tanner Rooks added 7 points. Jared Wray finished with 6 points for Rose Bud. For Episcopal, Kellen Robinson led with 30 points.
Rose Bud will be the No. 2 seed out of Region 3 and will take on Manila, the No. 3 seed out of Region 2 Wednesday at 8:30 pm.
CAC 66, Riverview 60 (Boys)
The Raiders will enter the 3A state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of the Region 3 after a close loss to Central Arkansas Christian on Saturday afternoon. They will play their first-round game in Lamar Tuesday at 8:30 pm against Osceola, the No. 1 seed out of Region 2.
Episcopal Collegiate 43, Harding Academy 37 (Girls)
Callie Citty led with 18 points but it was not enough as Episcopal held the Lady Wildcats to a single basket in the third quarter on their way to claiming the 3A-3 Regional championship on Saturday at Rambler Arena in Rose Bud. Fans did get a good glimpse into the future, however, as freshman Claire Citty kept things close for Harding Academy in the second quarter with a pair of three-point baskets for her 6-point total for the game.
Harding Academy will be the No. 2 seed out of Region 3 and will play their first round game of the 3A state tournament on Wednesday at 7 pm against Rural Special, the No. 3 seed out of Region 2.
