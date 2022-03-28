The Rose Bud Ramblers dropped the last two games of a tournament at Ouachita High School after winning six consecutive games, including two in the tournament.
Rose Bud beat Hampton 7-0 and Horatio 6-1 before falling to Perryville 10-6 and Camden Harmong Gove 9-2. The Ramblers are now 6-3 on the season.
In the win over Horatio, the Ramblers scored 2 runs in the second, 1 in the fourth and 3 in the fifth.
Kyle Hannah scored 2 runs to lead the Ramblers. Also scoring were Rece Hipp, Russ Martin, Brayden Sherwood and Jared Wray.
Hipp, Martin and Wray each had one hit. Martin and Wray had home runs.
Martin got the win on the mound. He struck out 9 in five innings of work, allowing only one run and one hit.
In the win over Hampton, Rose Bud scored single runs in the first and fourth innings while scoring 5 times in the third.
Hannah scored two runs to lead the Ramblers. Also scoring were Marin, Bryce Walls, who hit a home run, Sherwood, Avery Orman and Mikey Campbell.
Wray got the win, throwing a 5-inning no hitter. He struck out 15 in the victory.
In the loss to Perryville, Rose Bud trailed 8-3 after three innings. Both teams scored twice in the fifth.
Martin and Hannah each scored two runs for the Ramblers. Hipp scored the other run.
In the loss to Harmony Grove, the Ramblers scored single runs in the third and fifth innings. The Hornets scored all nine runs in the first four innings.
Martin and Campbell scored runs for the Ramblers. Walls was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Hipp also had 2 hits.
