ROSE BUD — Looking for their first conference win is over, and Rose Bud football fans waited patiently and was rewarded under a sliver of a moon above Rambler Stadium. The homecoming crowd started the party and it continued into the rest of the perfect night for a celebration.
Rose Bud used an explosive offense and with just enough defense late in the game defeated Marshall High School 66-54, and according to Rose Bud coach Scott Starkey, there is no such thing as a ugly win.
The tempo of the game was interrupted by the referee as both teams made plenty of penalties, 28 called during the game but when both teams were able to execute an offensive play, there were plenty of big plays and plenty of scoring.
Starkey’s game plan was simply to gain yardage and to keep the pace of the game with a good competitive running game. Use the offense line to seal either end off and allow the rushing attack to take advantage of the open lanes around the ends.
Leading the Ramblers offense, quarterback Gus Eubanks and junior running back Payton Edwards and their ability to read the defense, find the hole and then use their talent to make the Bobcats defense miss the tackle opportunity.
Eubanks marched the Ramblers through the defense for 424 yards of total offense, throwing for 87 yards, but he suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter. Eubanks led his team by keeping his composure and allowing the offensive game plan to unfold on the field.
Edwards ability to get free from the line of scrimmage and run away from the pursuit for 151 yards rushing with two touchdowns, including a 75-yard kickoff return for a score.
Helping the Ramblers offense to stay on the field with timely runs and finding the end zone wide receiver Juan Cueves ran for 47 yards but he also caught the ball for 47 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Ramblers.
The play of the game came late in the game, Marshall was driving to take the lead and win the game with a touchdown.
Marshall quarterback Hunter House was moving his offense down the field and with time escaping, the ball sitting on the Bobcat’s 47-yard line.
House took the snap of the football and took a three-step drop surrounded in the pocket and looking for his favorite receiver Bryce Griffin. He was running a seam route and looked to be open.
House released the ball into the crisp night air, a perfect pass and the ball looked like it was going to fall into the hands of Griffin.
It was like magic, Edwards suddenly appeared, he ran and cut in between the hands of Griffin, he reached for and grabbed the ball right out of the hands of Griffin.
Edwards caught the ball and stayed to his right and sprinted down the field with House giving chase but 73-yards later both players crossed the goal line with just 17 seconds left in the game.
“That kid does not know how good he is,” Starkey said after the game about Edwards. “He is not the typical running back prototype. He’s had some games this year and people see the film and they know we are going to do it but he is just sneaky good.”
Marshall coach Anthony Elliot said that the game was competitive in the second half but he was not happy with the missed assignments on defense that gave away yardage and points to the Ramblers in the first half.
“We were not ready to play in the first half, we came out really flat,” Elliot said. “I was worried about that, the kind of week that we had all week long. We weren't ready to play, and Rose Bud was and that is what happened.”
The Bobcats offense was ready to play and led by running back Dagyn Williams and Griffin running and was able to get through and around the Rambler defense.
House worked his coach’s offensive plan for 545 yards of total yards, Williams ran for 217 yards, Griffin ran the ball for 60 yards and caught three passes for 128 yards.
Elliot described Williams as the catalyst that makes the offense flow for the Bobcats and in the direction of the goal line..
“He makes us go,” Elliot said. “He is the bell cow, how he goes the rest of us will follow.”
The victory against the Bobcats helped keep the Ramblers stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in the chase for the 8-Man Football Championship. Starkey said that the key to the victory was the ability of the defense to make the play at the right time.
“In the first half we couldn’t stop them, actually neither team could make a stop on either one,” Starkey said. “The defense played in the second half and was huge and I will take the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.