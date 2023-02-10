ROSE BUD — Revenge finally belonged to the Ramblers as Rose Bud won the rubber match with Riverview in a 78-56 blowout over the stunned Raiders Tuesday night at Rambler Arena in 3A-6 Conference action.
The Ramblers (18-5 overall, 12-1 conf.) lost to the Raiders (18-4, 10-4) twice earlier this season, but a show-stopping 43-point performance by senior guard Rece Hipp kept the hosts in front through the duration of the contest. Hipp scored 15 points in the second quarter alone, all off three-point baskets. In total, Hipp scored nine times from behind the arc.
“They knew what was on the line,” Ramblers coach Bradley Moss said. “Riverview is a really, really good team. They beat us twice, we really just wanted one back. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Pettis and how he does things. My guys wanted it really bad, and you could pretty much tell from the tip.”
Hipp once again went one on one with Riverview sophomore point guard Tadrian Baker in a battle between two players who are both easily among the elite of the 3A-6 Conference.
“He makes everybody around him better,” Moss said of Hipp. “And he's an incredible defender. A lot of times at this level, someone who is a really good offensive player and good scorer usually gets in on the other team's worst player. He guards their best guard every night. When he can play on both ends like that, man, you don't get that very often.”
Although Hipp's performance on Tuesday will undoubtedly go down in Rose Bud community sports lore, Moss was also quick to acknowledge the strong performances of his other four starters.
“Can I brag on all of them?” Moss said. “Jared Wray gets us going offensively there, he had some huge rebounds. Jace Goodwin – it was good to see him get some big shots. I said Rece Hipp guards their best guard, but sometimes Tanner Rooks is in there, too. He's been steady for us all year. And Bryce Walls plays harder than any other kid I've ever had. I'm proud of all of them, I love all of them. Everybody we play has to guard all of them, and that's special.”
Hipp hit a total of five three-point baskets in the second quarter to help the Ramblers build a 40-24 lead at halftime, but the Raiders were determined to close that gap to start the second half. They were initially successful as a pair of free throws by sophomore Ricky Lee made it 43-32 with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter. But Hipp went to the line right after that and hit both free throws, and then went back to his outside assault with back-to-back threes to extend Rose Bud's advantage out to 51-36 with 2:23 left in the third.
“We talked in the locker room at halftime about winning the first three minutes, and try to break the third quarter up into two different games,” Moss said. “We lost the first three minutes, but we ended up winning the third quarter by one point. We accomplished our goal, and I felt like that gave us a little bit of a springboard to close it out there in the fourth quarter.”
Goodwin added 12 points for Rose Bud while Wray had 8 points. Walls finished with 7 points for the Ramblers. For Riverview, Baker led with 20 points while Tucker Cunningham added 13 points.
The Raiders have closed out their regular season, and will enter this week's 3A-6 district tournament as the outright No. 3 seed. Rose Bud will close out the regular season today at Episcopal against the 11-1 Wildcats to determine who will earn the top seed. Lisa Academy will be the No. 4 seed, followed by Harding Academy and Bald Knob in fifth and sixth respectively. Helena will be the No. 7 seed and No. 8 seed Pangburn will serve as the tourney hosts starting Monday.
