Riverview sophomore point guard Tadrian Baker faces off with Rose Bud senior guard Rece Hipp in the battle of the 1s at Rambler Arena on Tuesday night in 3A-6 Conference action.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

ROSE BUD — Revenge finally belonged to the Ramblers as Rose Bud won the rubber match with Riverview in a 78-56 blowout over the stunned Raiders Tuesday night at Rambler Arena in 3A-6 Conference action.

The Ramblers (18-5 overall, 12-1 conf.) lost to the Raiders (18-4, 10-4) twice earlier this season, but a show-stopping 43-point performance by senior guard Rece Hipp kept the hosts in front through the duration of the contest. Hipp scored 15 points in the second quarter alone, all off three-point baskets. In total, Hipp scored nine times from behind the arc.

