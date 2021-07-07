ROSE BUD — For the second year in a row, the Rose Bud Ramblers will play 8-man football this fall.
A year ago, Rose Bud, under coach/athletic director Scotty Starkey, had some success, winning three games during the third season of 8-man football in Arkansas. Starkey said it’s been good for his school, where he has taught for 18 years.
“It actually went well,” Starkey said. “Our numbers were low last year. The school didn’t feel like we would have survived the 11-man season. They thought 8-man was a better avenue for us. We had a pretty successful season. There are just a few 3A and upper schools doing it.”
Rose Bud’s football program has had it’s ups and downs throughout the year. The Ramblers went 2-8 in 2019, their last season to play 11-man football.
“It’s best for the kids,” Starkey said. “It kind of energized the school and community over football. We were a little bit successful.”
Eight-man football is played similarly to traditional 11-man football. Five players are required to be on the line of scrimmage with players on each end remaining pass eligible. The field is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide.
Starkey said the school wants to keep football going at Rose Bud. Football has been around less than 20 years at Rose Bud.
“With where are numbers are and where they are projected to be in the next few years, they didn’t know if we could survive in 11-man football,” Starkey said. “For a couple of years, we were in 11-man conferences, and boom, we had to forfeit the season. That just messes everyone else up that’s got us on the schedule. We hate to be doing that year after year. We just thought 8-man was a better avenue for everybody.”
A year ago, both Marshall and Rose Bud opted out of the 3A-2 conference, leaving the remaining schools to find opponents.
“At least they could find opponents and had plenty of time to do it,” Starkey said. “You become friends with a lot of the coaches at other schools. You hate to do that to them [cancelling the week of a game].”
Starkey said Harding Academy had Rose Bud scheduled for homecoming a couple of times, and the Ramblers had to cancel the game because of low numbers.
“That just made me sick to my stomach,” Starkey said. “Homecoming is kind of a big deal.”
This year, the Arkansas Activities Association is sanctioning Class 2A 8-man football because there are 16 teams declared for it. Class 3A and above is not sanctioned, according to Starkey.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the next cycle and what AAA will do,” he said.
Rose Bud will open the season Aug. 27 at Augusta.
