Goodwin

Rose Bud senior guard Jace Goodwin, seen here in a recent game at Riverview, scored 14 points during a close 62-59 victory over Harding Academy Thursday night at Rambler Arena.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The league-leading Ramblers survived a major scare from upset-minded Harding Academy on Thursday night as Rose Bud rallied for a close 62-59 victory at Rambler Arena.

The Ramblers improved to 15-5 overall and 9-1 in the 3A-6 Conference, still in first place ahead of Episcopal Collegiate (7-1), and two games ahead of Riverview and Lisa, who were both at 6-3 in league play heading into Friday-night action.

