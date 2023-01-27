The league-leading Ramblers survived a major scare from upset-minded Harding Academy on Thursday night as Rose Bud rallied for a close 62-59 victory at Rambler Arena.
The Ramblers improved to 15-5 overall and 9-1 in the 3A-6 Conference, still in first place ahead of Episcopal Collegiate (7-1), and two games ahead of Riverview and Lisa, who were both at 6-3 in league play heading into Friday-night action.
The Wildcats (5-8, 4-5) came out intent on shaking up their hosts, rushing out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Harding was fueled early on by a dynamic performance from sophomore forward Wyatt Simmons, who scored 13 points in the opening period alone. Rose Bud made up some of that ground in the second quarter but still trailed 32-26 at the half.
“I thought coach Jameson had a great game plan,” Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss said. “We made a couple of defensive mistakes and they capitalized. Credit to them, it was like we got blitzed out of nowhere, but I was proud of my guys. They responded well and won the rest of the game. I wish we would have started out better, obviously, but we did a really good job the next three quarters.”
Senior guard and Henderson State signee Rece Hipp led the Ramblers with 27 points, while Jace Goodwin added 14 points. Senior forward Jared Wray had 11 points and junior Tanner Rooks finished with 9 points for Rose Bud.
The 3A-6 Conference is now split into two distinct tiers with Rose Bud and Episcopal each with one loss, followed by Riverview and Lisa Academy both with two losses apiece. Things are far from being settled as a number of key league games will take place in the final two weeks of the regular season. Rose Bud took on Lisa last night, and still have a makeup game at Episcopal coming up Thursday.
The biggest game of them all, however, will be Tuesday night when the Ramblers host Riverview. The Raiders are currently ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A, and have defeated Rose Bud twice this season, once in an overtime thriller in the finals of the Lonoke holiday tournament, and earlier this month at Riverview for their only conference loss to date.
“I'm going to take credit for those first two losses on the game-plan side of things,” Moss said. “I think there were some things my kids could have done a little bit differently, but I feel like we have a better game plan going in to this next game next week.”
The Ramblers are outsized on the court most nights, but their fundamental approach and reputation for strong outside shooting have given them the reputation as one of the tougher teams to defend in the 3A-6 Conference.
“I'm really proud of the way they've defended,” Moss said. “The way they have responded in some games where there has been adversity. They've always come out focused and ready to go for the big games, and played really well against some of the really good teams in the conference. We need to keep that same energy and momentum.
“I still don't feel like we've played our best basketball yet, which is a good thing. I keep waiting for that to happen – maybe down the stretch here, this final couple of weeks of conference play. And then district, regional, state tournaments we will peak at the right time and be hot down the stretch.”
The 3A-6 Conference has proved to be one of the tougher leagues in all of Class 3A with Episcopal currently ranked third and Riverview fifth. The Ramblers, though not ranked, did receive four votes in the lastest poll, making the 3A-6 one of the favored conferences with the postseason quickly approaching. Moss said his Ramblers, who are the defending conference champs, want to finish the regular season out strong before shifting focus on tournament play.
“We will definitely be battle tested, that's for sure,” Moss said. “Not only do we have five or six really good teams, I think we also have a good mix of styles. I think we will have all seen several different ways to play. That's going to help all of us down the stretch.
“This group of guys, I know their focus is to win the conference. That's what we're going to focus on now, and I really hope we can pull that off here in the next two weeks and we'll go from there. But right now, they're really locked in on trying to win that conference title and go back-to-back.”
