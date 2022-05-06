WALNUT RIDGE — The Rose Bud Ramblers edged Walnut Ridge 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament on Friday at Walnut Ridge High School. With the win, the Ramblers improve to 19-7 and will play in the semifinals Saturday. The championship game and third-place games are also Saturday.
The bonus of the win is being guaranteed three more games because the Ramblers are now qualified for the Class 3A state tournament next week.
Rose Bud took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kyle Hannah walked and went to second when Russ Martin walked. Hannah went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.
Rose Bud scored again in the bottom of the third. Mikey Campbell walked and scored on a double by Martin.
Walnut Ridge’s lone run came in the top of the fourth.
Rose Bud had only one hit in the game — Martin’s double in the third inning.
Walnut Ridge had 5 hits off Martin, who struck out 11 in the victory.
