LONOKE — Rose Bud used a strong interior game against Southside Batesville and was able to score 17 points in the opening quarter of the Goldfish Classic semifinals at the Gina Cox Center.
Rose Bud’s overall record improved to 9-3 with a 58-50 victory over Southside. Rambler senior forwards Caden Heck and Jared Wray scored 15 points each to lead their team in scoring. Rece Hipp added 13.
Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss watched from the bench his team execute the defensive game plan. He watched the Ramblers surround the ball, he could hear his players communicate with each other on the court.
In the first half, the Ramblers played defense with intensity and with energy on the floor that they were able to force the ball free from the Southerners offense and that created plenty of loose-ball chances that the Ramblers did not mind making the sacrifice by skidding on the floor for a chance to get into transition baskets for a fast break opportunity.
Southside did score 33 points in the second half but the offense’s slow start in the first quarter only scoring 5 points was too big of a lead to catch for the Southerners.
Southside junior guard Ayden Cuzzert led his team with 16 points, he got help from teammates senior Gavin Long, junior guard Jacob Longo and senior Chris Sutton with 8 points, he also pulled down nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.