ROSE BUD — The Rose Bud Ramblers claimed the No. 2 seed for this week's 3A State basketball tournament at Lamar this week. The Ramblers defeated local rival Riverview for the second time in five games this season on Friday to advance to the championship round on Saturday, but ran into a tough Episcopal team.
The Raiders also had a tough matchup on Saturday in the third-place seeding game against CAC in which the Mustangs prevailed in a close contest.
Episcopal Collegiate 66, Rose Bud 56 (Finals - Saturday)
The Wildcats built a lead through the third quarter which would end up lasting the duration during the finals of the 3A-3 Regional tournament in Rose Bud on Saturday. The Ramblers (20-8) fell behind 42-32 with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter and could never make up ground as Episcopal (26-6) claimed the No. 1 seed for this coming week's 3A state tournament in Lamar.
Senior Rece Hipp led the Ramblers with a game-high 30 points while Jace Goodwin had 8 points and Tanner Rooks added 7 points. Jared Wray finished with 6 points for Rose Bud. For Episcopal, Kellen Robinson led with 30 points.
Rose Bud will be the No. 2 seed out of Region 3 and will take on Manila, the No. 3 seed out of Region 2 Wednesday at 8:30 pm.
CAC 66, Riverview 60 (Third-place game - Saturday)
The Raiders will enter the 3A state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of the Region 3 after a close loss to Central Arkansas Christian on Saturday afternoon. They will play their first-round game in Lamar Tuesday at 8:30 pm against Osceola, the No. 1 seed out of Region 2.
Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66 (Semifinals - Friday)
The fifth meeting between the conference rivals had perhaps the highest stakes, with the Ramblers (20-7) besting the Raiders for the second time this season on their home court. Riverview (22-5) was the top seed and wore their home whites, but the home stands were packed with fans wearing Rambler red as Hipp led the way with 37 points for Rose Bud.
Things started to go sour for Riverview with 4:05 left to play in the game when sophomore guard Tadrian Baker was called for a player-control foul which waived off a Raider basket and kept Rose Bud ahead 62-57 and gave Baker his fourth personal foul.
That call would come back to haunt the Raiders big time less than a minute later when Baker and Rose Bud senior forward Jared Wray were called for double technical fouls following a Rambler score by Jace Goodwin. That put Baker on the bench for the duration following a bizarre mid-court meeting between the three officials which lasted several minutes. Goodwin was also fouled on the play before the double-technical call, and made his follow-up free throw to give Rose Bud a 65-57 lead.
Goodwin added 18 points for the Ramblers. Tucker Cunningham led the Raiders with 15 points while Baker and Tip Cunningham each added13 points and Trigg Rogders finished with 10 points for Riverview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.