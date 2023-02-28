hipp

Rose Bud senior guard and Henderson State signee Rece Hipp squeezes between two Episcopal defenders during the 3A-3 Regional finals at Rambler Arena Saturday night.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

ROSE BUD — The Rose Bud Ramblers claimed the No. 2 seed for this week's 3A State basketball tournament at Lamar this week. The Ramblers defeated local rival Riverview for the second time in five games this season on Friday to advance to the championship round on Saturday, but ran into a tough Episcopal team.

The Raiders also had a tough matchup on Saturday in the third-place seeding game against CAC in which the Mustangs prevailed in a close contest.

