ROSE BUD — The Rose Bud Ramblers opened 3A-2 conference play with a 17-4 rout of the Bald Knob Bulldogs on Wednesday.
With the win, Rose Bud improves to 3-1 on the season, having won 3 in a row after dropping the season opener. The Bulldogs are 1-5.
Bald Knob led 1-0 after one inning.
Dylan Richards walked and eventually scored on a double play.
The score remained the same until the Bulldogs plated 3 runs in the top of the third. Braden Davis hit a 3-run homer to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead. Also scoring on the play were Hudson Muckleberg and James Holder.
Rose Bud cut the deficit to 4-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Avery Orman singled and scored on an error. Mikey Campbell singled and scored on a passed ball. Rece Hipp reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jared Wray.
The Ramblers then scored 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 17-4. Wray, Brayden Sherwood, Bryce Walls, Caden Heck, Orman and Campbell each scored 2 runs in the frame.
“We started slow on the mound, which I think kind of affected everything,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said. “We had too many walks and a lack of command. We made a pitching change and things started to click.
“We finally had our first breakout inning with everyone putting the ball in play. I have high expectations that we could be a a threat 1-9 like that so it was very good to see that tonight.”
The Ramblers finished with 13 hits. Campbell led the hit parade with 3. Collecting 2 hits each were Hannah, Walls, Heck and Orman.
Davis led Bald Knob with 2 hits and 3 RBIs.
Wray struggled on the mound to start game, giving up 4 runs while walking 7.
Walls got the win, giving up on hits and striking out 2 in 2 innings of work.
“Wray is still going to be a huge piece for us on the bump,” Cooper said. “A tweak here and there, and I think he will be giving us what we expect from him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.