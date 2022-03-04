HARRISON — Rose Bud lost to Elkins High School 58-47 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament, being played at North Arkansas College and hosted by Valley Spring High School.
Rose Bud looked like they were not under any kind of pressure during warm ups, they were relaxed. They had an offensive game plan and a defensive game plan that they were ready to execute. In the first half of the ballgame Rose Bud’s offense calmly and continually attacked the paint area with the basketball and the Ramblers remained patient against the taller Elks defense.
Rose Bud junior point guard Rece Hipp scored 23 points and pulled in 7 rebounds against the taller and physical defense of the Elks, including grabbing a loose ball that he had stripped away from Elkins junior guard Trace Keller and taking to the basket at the end of the first quarter.
The defense for the Ramblers played with confidence in the second quarter because of the early success on offense.
Rose Bud junior power forward Jared Wray scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds, but it was his ability to play defense that inspired his team. Wray fought to gain position to give his offenses an extra possession with his ability to draw the offensive charge foul and him boxing out his opponent for rebounds.
Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss worked all season with this team and was inspired by the remarkable trust that they had in the system and style of basketball at Rose Bud.
“This is going to be one of my favorite groups of all time,” Moss said. “They bought in and they worked hard for me everyday. They are one of the best groups of young men I have had the pleasure of coaching.”
When both teams came out of the locker room at the start of the second half, Rose Bud was ahead 22-16 and nobody on the Rose Bud team was nervous when they stepped out onto the court. When the whistle sounded and the ball placed in the hand of Keller, Wray deflected the pass toward the waiting hands of senior forward Avery Orman.
The ball rolled free on the court as Orman picked up the ball, he was driving to the basket but missed the shot, Orman finished the night with 5 points and 2 rebounds. Orman did not waste any time getting back into his defensive position on the court.
The strength of the Elks is that they are a physical team, they are tall at the backline and in the middle. The defense for the Elks likes to sag in the middle and take up space in the paint area. In the second half Rose Bud offense was not intimidated by the Elks defense as they kept attacking the middle.
The Ramblers were looking to extend the game by getting any Elkins players to foul the Ramblers and giving Rose Bud a chance to add points without the clock moving. The Ramblers attacked the middle but Elkins defense created too many turnovers by the Ramblers.
The turnovers created instant offense for Elkins as they scored 26 points in the fourth quarter led by senior guard Braedon Welch with 13 points in the quarter and he finished the game with 17 points against the Ramblers.
Elkins coach Jared Porter said after the game that his team is a senior loaded team, they have experience playing defense and they have big game experience.
“We have had some success over a couple of years, our program is on the rise,” Porter said. “We are a senior dominated team. These guys have played a lot of games together and that really showed throughout the season.”
Leading all scorers was Elkins 6-7 senior center Aiden Undersown with 24 points. Porter said that those were hard earned points that Undersown was able to score against the Ramblers defense.
An emotional Moss said that there are no moral victories in basketball but his team showed tremendous character against Elkins.
“I am not one to make excuses but I thought that we got into our legs a little bit there in the second half,” Moss said. “I could have done a couple of things differently to help them out and get them some easier looks but that is - basketball man. It does not go the way that you want it to.”
