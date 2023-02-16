ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo won their salary arbitration cases on Thursday, while St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley and Arizona infielder Josh Rojas lost.

Ramírez will get $2.2 million rather than Tampa Bay's offer of $1.9 million, and Rengifo will receive $2.3 million instead of the Angels' $2 million proposal.

