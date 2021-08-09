New Riverview Raiders football coach Chris Keylon said the first week of fall camp went “pretty good.”
“When you inherit a program that’s not really had a lot of success over the past decade, there are a lot of things that you have to instill and change,” Keylon said.
Keylon is the fourth Riverview coach in four years. A year ago, under Daniel Bristo, the Raiders were winless. Two years ago under Drake Widener, the Raiders went 7-4, tying for first place in the 4A-2 conference.
“There’s not been a tremendous amount of commitment, them receiving commitment and in turn, that is what I’m trying to fix with them – them being committed to football,” Keylon said. “Over the summer, we’ve really focused on the cultural aspect of the program and setting expectations and foundations and parameters – here’s what is expected, here is what you are going to have to adhere to be on this football team.
“We’ve gone through a lot of that. Right now, we’re in a pretty good position moving forward. There is a clear understanding of what is expected and what we’re trying to do.”
Keylon, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Harrison High School, said his staff is installing new schemes – both offensively and defensively – for the Raiders.
“We’re doing pretty good with that,” he said. “I thought we had a really good first week of practice. The energy level is high. The attendance is good. That is what we struggled with this summer. Kids weren’t showing up consistently. This week has been really good. We have a long way to go, but we’ve set a pretty good foundation so far.”
Keylon said his players do not know what successful behavior looks like.
“We’re really, really working on that,” he said.
Right now, Keylon said he has 30 players showing up for practice.
“I’m not pleased with that,” he said. “It puts you in a tough situation if you have an injury or get his with a quarantine. It’s tough. I’m not surprised by the number, necessarily, because of the lack of historical success in the past decade. I think if we can get a little success and build on it, I think those numbers will grow.”
Riverview will scrimmage Southside Batesville on Aug. 19 at Southside. The Raiders open the season Aug. 27 at home against the Bauxite Miners.
